Europe

Sweden Wants to Detain Rapper A$AP Rocky After Street Fight

By Associated Press
July 4, 2019 01:32 PM
FILE - A$AP Rocky arrives at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
FILE - A$AP Rocky arrives at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

COPENHAGEN - Swedish prosecutors say U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky should be formally arrested over a fight in downtown Stockholm and should be held for two weeks while police investigate the case.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority says the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two of his body guards should be arrested because `"there is a risk that they escape (or) could obstruct justice if freed.''

The authority said a third body guard was released late Wednesday and the case against him was dismissed.
 
Swedish media reported that the rapper was involved in the fight on Sunday before he appeared at a music festival in Sweden. It was not clear who else was involved in the incident.

Prosecutors said Thursday a detention hearing would likely be held Friday

 

Related Stories

FILE - Recording artist Jay-Z attends a game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Nov. 19, 2018.
Arts & Culture
Rapper Jay-Z Becomes Hip-Hop's First Billionaire
Jay-Z is officially hip-hop's first billionaire, Forbes declared Monday, founding his kingdom on entertainment but also reaping earnings from liquor, art and real estate.The rapper, who was born Shawn Carter and grew up in one of Brooklyn's most notorious housing projects, "has accumulated a fortune that conservatively totals $1 billion, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire â and the first hip-hop artist to do so," the…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
June 03, 2019
00:01:52
Arts & Culture
Ghanian Rapper Turned Director Taps Traditional Themes in First Film
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press