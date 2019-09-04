Europe

Swedish Lawyer Won't Appeal A$AP Rocky's Assault Verdict

By Associated Press
September 4, 2019 08:30 AM
A$AP Rocky poses for a portrait to promote the film "Monster" at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Park City, Utah.
COPENHAGEN - The lawyer for American rapper A$AP Rocky says his client won't appeal his assault conviction for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

Slobodan Jovicic told Sweden's TT news agency Wednesday that the rapper doesn't have the energy to appeal.
 
A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with a bodyguard, Mayers said during his trial.
 
On Aug. 14, Mayers and the bodyguards were given ``conditional sentences'' for the assault convictions, meaning they won't serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in Sweden again.
 
Last month, the prosecutor said he wouldn't appeal the verdict either.

 

 

