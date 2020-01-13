Europe

Swiss Judge Acquits Global Warming Protesters  

By VOA News
January 13, 2020 09:45 PM

A Swiss judge Monday found a group of activists not guilty of trespassing when they stormed into a branch of Credit Suisse bank to protest its investment in fossil fuels.

The defendants and their supporters screamed with joy when Judge Philippe Colelough dismissed the charges and waived the fine. He agreed with the activists that they were protesting against what they say is an "imminent danger" caused by global warming.

"Because of the insufficient measures taken to date in Switzerland ... the average warming will not diminish or even stabilize. It will increase," the judge said, adding that the action of the defendants was "necessary and proportional."

Credit Suisse said it will analyze the verdict. It has previously said it respects freedom of expression, but cannot put up with "unlawful attacks on its branches."

About a dozen young men and women barged into the bank branch outside Lausanne in November 2018 and started playing tennis in the building — a living reference to Swiss tennis star Roger Federer who is sponsored by the bank.

Along with protesting the bank's multi-billion dollar investment in fossil fuels, the activists are urging Federer to cut his ties to Credit Suisse.

Federer issued a statement saying he takes the impacts of climate change very seriously and is using his "privileged position to dialogue on important issues with my sponsors."

Related Stories

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives for a press conference at the COP25 climate talks summit in Madrid, Monday Dec. 2,…
Science & Health
US Still in Fight Against Global Warming, Pelosi Declares 
US House Speaker promises action despite President Trump's withdrawal from 2015 Paris accord
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 18:07
FILE - A boat navigates next to large icebergs near the town of Kulusuk, in eastern Greenland, Aug. 15, 2019.
Science & Health
UN Report Warns Much of Humanity Threatened by Global Warming
The report, released Wednesday, shows global warming is accelerating ocean warming and rising sea levels
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 12:31
People sit in the shade of a tree, during high temperatures, next to the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London, Britain, June 2
USA
Planting Trees to Mitigate Global Warming
Scientific studies bolster what tree-planting advocates say they already knew, that trees help the planet through powerful carbon-removing effects, making communities more livable.
Default Author Profile
By Mike O'Sullivan
Sat, 08/03/2019 - 03:46
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

Swiss Judge Acquits Global Warming Protesters  

Default Content Teaser
Europe

Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada

Photo by: KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/25/19 Queen Elizabeth II at the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, Norfolk.
Europe

Russia, Turkey Determined to Call the Shots in Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after their joint news conference following their talks in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Oct. 22, 2019.
Europe

French Strikes Rumble On as PM Vows to 'Go to End'

Commuters wait to board a train at the Chateau de Vincennes metro station as a strike by all unions of the Paris transport…
Europe

WikiLeaks' Assange in UK Court Fighting Extradition to USA

Demonstrators stand outside Westminster Magistrates Court in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is due to appear for an administrative hearing, in London, Jan. 13, 2020.

Latest news