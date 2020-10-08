Europe

Teen Assumes Finland's PM Post for A Day in 'Girls Takeover'

By Associated Press
October 08, 2020 09:18 AM
Aava Murto, is photographed, in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. A 16-year-old girl has assumed the post of Finnish…
16-year-old Aava Murto has assumed the post of Finnish prime minister for one day in the ‘Girls Takeover’ scheme part of the U.Ns’ Day of the Girl to raise more awareness of gender equality in the world.

Aava Murto from the small village of Vaaksy in southern Finland stepped into the shoes of Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Wednesday to highlight the impact of technology on gender equality, this year's theme for the annual event, the Finnish government said.

Aava Murto from the small village of Vaaksy in southern Finland stepped into the shoes of Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Wednesday to highlight the impact of technology on gender equality, this year's theme for the annual event, the Finnish government said.

"Girls' access to technology is a significant, global equality issue that needs to be taken seriously," said Murto, who during her day met with Cabinet members and lawmakers, among others.

Murto and Marin, one of the world's youngest government leaders at 34 and the Nordic nation's third female prime minister, discussed what tech-savvy Finland with 5.5 million residents could do to improve girls' opportunities to use and develop technology on a global basis.

Harassment that girls face online remains a major issue worldwide, the stand-in prime minister and the real one  stressed in a joint statement.

"Gender equality ambitions will fall short as long as girls are pushed aside from using and developing technology. Girls, too, have a digital future, and that is why girls should have a voice in technology," Murto said.

"Girls Takeover" also occurred at some Finnish companies, including in the technology sector, ahead of the U.N. Girls Day on Sunday.

Finland regularly scores near the top when it comes to women's rights. Marin leads Finland's center-left coalition government, which is made up of five parties whose leaders are all female.

It also became the first territory in Europe in 1906 — Finland gained independence from Russia in 1917 — and one of the first countries in the world where all women had legal rights to vote and run for office,

Last year, girls took over the jobs of 1,800 leaders in more than 60 countries worldwide, the government said.

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin
Europe
Finland's Parliament Picks World's Youngest Sitting PM
The appointment of Sanna Marin and her new government on Tuesday allows her to represent Finland at the European Union summit in Brussels later this week
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 07:58 AM
bed819da-7b86-475f-9882-da68205a53ce_fullhd.mp4
00:02:44
Europe
Finland Is World's Happiest Country
Zlatica Hoke
By Zlatica Hoke
Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:56 PM
FILE - In this July 16, 2018 photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto as they pose for a photo in Helsinki, Finland.
Europe
Finland Inspired to 'Rake America Great Again'
People in Finland are using social media to mock U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that they "spend a lot of time raking" in forests in order to prevent wildfires.Trump said Saturday while visiting the area of the deadliest wildfire in California history that Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told him of that method when the two met last week.In an interview published Sunday in the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper, Niinisto said he only told Trump about the country's warning…
By VOA News
Mon, 11/19/2018 - 08:54 AM
