Europe

Teenage Climate Change Activist Thundberg Named Time's Person of the Year

By VOA News
December 11, 2019 11:04 AM
FILE - Swedish girl Greta Thunberg, 15, holds a placard reading "School strike for the climate" during a manifestation against climate change outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2018.
FILE - Swedish girl Greta Thunberg, 15, holds a placard reading "School strike for the climate" during a manifestation against climate change outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2018.

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time  magazine's  Person of the Year for 2019.

Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal made the announcement Wednesday during an appearance on NBC's Today   show.

"She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement," Felsenthal said.

Time cover features Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg named the magazine's Person of the Year for 2019 in this undated handout.

Thunberg is the youngest person to win the award after quickly evolving into one of the world's most prominent climate change activists.

Her Friday protests alone outside the Swedish parliament during school hours at age 15 helped trigger a global movement to fight climate change.

The movement, which became known as "Fridays for Future," prompted millions of people in about 150 countries "to act on behalf of the planet," Felsenthal said.

Felsenthal noted that Thunberg, now 16, "represents a broader generational shift in culture," with more youth advocating for change worldwide, including during demonstrations in countries such as Hong Kong, Chile, Sudan and Lebanon.

Thunberg's straightforward speaking style captured the attention of world leaders, resulting in invitations to speak at several high-profile events, including at the United Nations and before the United States Congress.

During her appearance before  U.S. lawmakers, Thunberg, who has Asperger syndrome, refused to read prepared remarks. She, instead, submitted the  U.N.'s 2018 global warming report to them and declared, "I don't want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists, and I want you to unite behind the science."

One of her most memorable moments came at the  U.N. Climate Change Summit in September, when she berated  U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other world leaders, declaring they had stolen her "dreams of childhood" with their "empty words."

"We are in the beginning of a mass extinction," she said, "and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!"

Those words resonated worldwide, energizing climate change activists and sparking a series of prompting scornful reactions from others.

Thunberg's dedication to fighting climate change also earned her a nomination for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

 

Related Stories

Climate activist Greta Thunberg waves as she arrives in Lisbon aboard the sailboat La Vagabonde, Dec 3, 2019. Thunberg…
Europe
Greta Thunberg Says Sea Voyage 'Energized' Her Climate Fight
Swedish teen arrived in Portugal on Tuesday after a three-week voyage across the Atlantic Ocean
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 12:07
Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, sits on a catamaran docked in Hampton, Virginia, Nov. 12, 2019.
USA
Greta Thunberg Hitches Low-carbon Ride Across Atlantic
Thunberg tweeted that they set sail from Virginia after the family answered her urgent appeal for a ride back to Europe, where she hopes to arrive in time for the United Nations climate meeting that was moved to Madrid in early December
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 10:47
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks after a climate change march in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
USA
Greta Thunberg Plans to Join North Carolina Climate Strike
Teen environmentalist gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:02
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

Teenage Climate Change Activist Thundberg Named Time's Person of the Year

FILE - Swedish girl Greta Thunberg, 15, holds a placard reading "School strike for the climate" during a manifestation against climate change outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2018.
Europe

French Workers Need to Work Until Age 64 to Get Full Pension

Protesters march with a banner reading "Pensions" during a demonstration Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Paris. French airport…
Europe

Polls Show Steep Fall In Conservative Support Ahead of British General Election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks during a question and answer session, part of a General Election campaign visit to Ferguson's Transport in Washington, England, Dec. 9, 2019.
USA

Justice Department Inspector General Testifying on Russia Probe

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Inspector…
Press Freedom

Most Jailed Journalists? China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt Again Top Annual CPJ Report

In this photo taken on Sunday, June 16, 2019, Abdulmumin Gadzhiev, the religious affairs editor of the independent weekly…