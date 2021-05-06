Europe

Tensions Ease Over Britain-France Fishing Spat 

By VOA News
Updated May 06, 2021 05:57 PM
ALTERNATIVE CROP - French fishing boats protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw…
French fishing boats protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit, on May 6, 2021.

LONDON - Tensions between Britain and France regarding fishing rights eased late Thursday as Britain withdrew two naval ships from the waters around the British island of Jersey where French fishermen had staged a protest.

Around two dozen French trawlers sailed to the island to demonstrate early Thursday, setting off flares and displaying banners demanding access to Jersey waters. The French fishermen said they were being prevented from accessing the waters around the British territory that lies just off the northern French coast.

"We come today because we have always fished in the waters there. We have always fished here, and then overnight, they take away all our fishing rights," French trawlerman Ludovic Lazaro, who was among those taking part in the demonstration, told Agence France-Presse.

One French vessel briefly entered the main harbor on the self-governed island that is also a “Crown Dependency,” meaning Britain is responsible for the defense of the island.

Vessels deployed

Britain deployed two warships to the area to “monitor the situation,” while France deployed two maritime patrol vessels to French waters around Jersey. The British and French ships remained around 20 kilometers apart.

"Given the situation is resolved for now, the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessels will prepare to return to port in the U.K.," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. "We remain on standby to provide any further assistance to Jersey requests."

Dimitri Rogoff, president of the fishing association in the French Normandy region, said “the show of force is over. Now, it's politics that has to pick up the baton.” 

A French fishing vessel blocks the port of St Helier in Jersey, Thursday, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of…
A French fishing vessel blocks the port of St Helier in Jersey, May 6, 2021.

Brexit fallout

Under Britain’s exit deal from the European Union, special provisions were included for the island’s fishing grounds, noted fisheries expert James Kane of the Institute for Government, a U.K. nonprofit group.

“French boats that were catching fish in Jersey waters for at least 10 days a year between 2017 and 2020 have the right to continue doing so on into the future," Kane told VOA. "What it seems has happened is that the Jersey authorities have taken a very restrictive approach to proving that you were fishing and how much you were fishing in the last three years.”

Ian Gorst, external relations minister for the government of Jersey, insisted the correct regulations were being applied.

“The new post-Brexit trade deal is clear that evidence had to be provided of the nature and extent of historic fishing rights," he told Sky News on Thursday. "We want to give French fishermen who can prove they have fished in our waters historically the rights that they had previously. But evidence has to be provided.”

Speaking to lawmakers in the National Assembly, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin threatened to cut off Jersey’s electricity supply.

“We are ready to use these retaliatory measures,” Girardin said Tuesday. “Europe, France, has the means. It's written into the agreement. So, as far as Jersey is concerned, I would remind you, for example, of the transport of electricity by submarine cables.”

Pledge to 'iron out' problems

British Minister for Business and Industry Nadhim Zahawi said Thursday that the government would seek a solution to the dispute.

"[We'll] work together to make sure that operationally, on the ground, we iron out any issues, any problems, so that this historic deal between the United Kingdom and the EU, one of the most important deals we have struck, we've put in place, works for people, for communities, for the fishing communities,” Zahawi told Sky News. 

Fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey, Thursday, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off…
Fishing vessels gather at sea off the coast of Jersey, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off the coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey.

Fishing makes up a fraction of 1% of British and European economies but remains a potent cultural and political force, said analyst James Kane.

“Fishermen are after all — in a modern economy — they’re the only people who are still hunter-gatherers," Kane said.

"They go out and find food and bring it back. And so, there’s that kind of primal dimension to fishing that maybe makes it a bit sensitive," he added. "In addition to that, it’s deeply rooted in coastal communities. People seem to care very much about it to a degree that is wildly disproportionate to its economic importance. And then, politically as well, it’s quite frankly useful for both sides to be pushing this story, because it has so much resonance.”

Analysts said tensions concerning fishing would likely continue as Britain seeks to fulfil its Brexit promise to “take back control” of its waters and borders.

Henry Ridgwell contributed reporting from London.

Related Stories

Head of the Task Force for Relations with the UK Michel Barnier, center, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen…
Europe
EU Lawmakers Debate Brexit Accord Before Decisive Vote
The accord crafted in the last days of 2020 only took force provisionally until the end of April, pending approval from the European Parliament
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 04/27/2021 - 09:45 AM
A fire burns in front of the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021…
Europe
Belfast Riots: Fears of Return to Sectarian Violence as Brexit Stokes Divisions
'Northern Ireland Protocol' in Britain's EU exit deal mandates border checks across the Irish Sea, angering pro-British, unionist supporters in Northern Ireland
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 06:16 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits on a bus during a visit to the National Express depot in Coventry, Britain, March 15, 2021.
Europe
In Wake of Brexit, UK's Johnson Seeks to Strengthen Ties With Asia
British prime minister unveils pivot as part of 'Integrated Review' of international policy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 02:19 PM
FILE - Britain's to EU adviser David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London, Feb. 24, 2021.
Europe
Shake Off Your Ill Will, Britain Tells EU over Post-Brexit Trade
The European Union should shake off its ill will and build a good relationship with Britain as sovereign equals, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost says, promising to stand up for the country's interests
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 08:00 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Facebook Removes Ukraine Political 'Influence for Hire' Network

FILE - Facebook logo.
Europe

Johnson, Merkel Urge Economic Powers to Pledge Toward Climate Change

Activists of the environment organization Greenpeace protest with CO2 letters illuminated with flames in front of the…
Europe

Tensions Ease Over Britain-France Fishing Spat 

ALTERNATIVE CROP - French fishing boats protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw…
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Agreement on Vaccine Passports Remains Elusive

A couple wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk past a closed travel agents in Madrid, Spain,…
Europe

On VE Day, Contributions of Black, South Asian Soldiers Often Ignored

FILE - Senior officers and soldiers of the Household Division stand in front of Guards Memorial in St James's Park during a two minute silence to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day, London, May 8, 2020.