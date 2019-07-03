Europe

Tensions Simmer After Swedish Town Elects Far-Right Mayor

By Henry Ridgwell
July 3, 2019 07:30 AM
Sweden Far Right-Europe TV WEB CQ video player.

HORBY, SWEDEN - The town of Hörby seems a peaceful slice of the Swedish idyll: a market square, an ornate church, a few stores and restaurants, and beyond the suburbs, farms and fields stretching to the horizon. 

Below the surface, however, are simmering tensions. Hörby is the only Swedish town to have elected a mayor from the far-right Sweden Democrats party, which wants severe restrictions on immigration and dramatic cuts in government spending on migrant support programs – with the money redirected toward repatriating migrants.

Niclas Nilsson is the Sweden Democrats' group leader on the nearby Kristianstad city council. Both Kristianstad and Hörby are part of the local Skäne region and Nilsson says the area has taken in a large number of migrants due to its location in the south of Sweden.

"People are concerned about the cost, the social stability, crime, and segregation," he says.

While the center-left Social Democrats retained the top spot in May's EU parliamentary elections, the Sweden Democrats party came third, campaigning on a platform of harsh anti-immigrant policies. Such a result would have once been unthinkable for a party with its roots in the neo-Nazi movement.

In Hörby's newly renovated market square, Sweden Democrat supporter Tobias Lindblad says the party is simply telling the truth. 

"Today there are immigrants wherever you look. There are many of them who are great, but there are many who are doing stuff like drugs, assaults, vandalism," Lindblad says.

Enes Mehmedagic moved to Hörby as a young boy, his parents escaping the Balkan wars of the 1990s in his home country of Croatia. He has a very different perspective.

"Immigration and immigrants are a scapegoat. Today in Sweden, there's always been lots of immigration, but especially in a place like Hörby, it's more visible than in a city. They don't think of me as Swedish, despite the fact that I have lived in Sweden from many years ago, I pay taxes, and I didn't commit any crime," Mehmedagic says.

From her newsstand overlooking the main route through the town, storekeeper Caroline Johansson has witnessed the changes in the town. She says the immigration debate is overplayed – and believes support for the far-right is rooted in local issues.

"For example, we did not want a new town square. Now it is finished and looks good, but we would rather have other things."

The political divide goes far beyond Hörby. The Sweden Democrats once campaigned strongly to leave the European Union. The party reversed its policy in January this year – due to Brexit, says group leader Nilsson. 

"All the negative media about Brexit and the problems with Brexit, I think that has had a role. But also now the fact that parties like our own is growing in size in Europe and that means that we can change the EU from within."

The rolling hillsides outside town are dotted with silos and barns. Arable and cattle farming are big business in Skäne. The EU subsidizes agriculture across Europe and leaving the bloc would have big implications for farmers like Patrick Hanson, who runs a beef farm a few kilometers outside Hörby.

"The profit is the funding from the EU for me. So I don't want to lose that money. But it would be better to be outside the funding, it would be better that the consumers pay me for my work," Hanson says.

Tensions over migration, democracy and the role of the EU are being played out in Hörby and across Europe, as the continent wrestles with its identity and its future.
 

Related Stories

Migrants sit at a naval base after being rescued by Libyan coast guards in Tripoli, Libya J
Middle East
Libya Rescues More Than 200 Europe-Bound Migrants Off Coast
Libya's navy says it has rescued 213 Europe-bound African and Arab migrants off the Mediterranean coast.    The navy released a statement online Friday saying its coast guard came to the aid of two rubber boats that had sailed separately on May 8. One of the two boats was carrying 88 men, 12 women and seven children. The second boat carried the remaining 106. The statement says the migrants — nationals of several Arab and African…
Migrants are photographed for identification as they disembark from the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, which was carrying 47 migrants, as it docked at the Sicilian port of Catania, southern Italy, Jan. 31, 2019.
Europe
UN Tells Italy Proposed Decree Violates Migrants' Rights
The Italian interior ministry vowed Sunday to press ahead with a new decree formalizing the closure of Italian ports to aid groups that rescue migrants, even after U.N. human rights investigators said it violated international law. Ministry officials said the security decree was "necessary and urgent'' and was expected to be approved at a Cabinet meeting Monday. In a May 15 letter to Italy's government released Saturday, the U.N. High…
Guests from places within Denmark and Northern Europe sit together at the engagement party of a resident in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate on the Danish government's "Ghetto List," in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 6, 2018.
Europe
Denmark Targets Migrants in ‘Ghetto’ Crackdown Ahead of EU Election
For many, the term “ghetto” evokes the horrors of World War II and the Nazi persecution of the Jews. In Denmark, the government has adopted the terminology in a crackdown on migrant communities that many critics say is testing the basic tenets of equality under the law.The right wing coalition government has identified 30 rundown districts across the country, which it has officially labeled “ghettoes.” All have high immigrant, Muslim populations. The…
Default Author Profile
By Henry Ridgwell
May 24, 2019
FILE - A picture taken on July 13, 2018 shows Sayragul Sauytbay, an ethnic Kazakh Chinese national and former employee of the Chinese state, who is accused of illegally crossing the border to join her family in Kazakhstan, inside a defendants' cage d...
East Asia Pacific
Chinese Internment Camp Whistleblower Seeks Asylum in Sweden
An ethnic Kazakh Chinese national who exposed the existence of a so-called Muslim reeducation camp in the Xinjiang region will seek asylum in Sweden. A lawyer for Sayragul Sauytbay said she and her family left Almaty on Monday after Kazakhstan refused to grant her asylum there. Swedish officials gave her an aliens' passport, but have not said if they will approve her asylum request. Sauytbay is a Chinese citizen with Kazakh heritage. Police…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 03, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Henry Ridgwell