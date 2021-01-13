Europe

Testimony Begins Wednesday in Italy’s Largest Organized Crime Trial in Three Decades

By VOA News
January 13, 2021 05:23 AM
The trial of 355 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia opens in Lamezia Terme
Soldiers stand guard outside the tribunal in Lamezia Terme, Italy, Jan. 13, 2021.

Testimony begins Wednesday in Italy in the country’s largest organized crime trial in more than three decades.   

More than 350 defendants will stand in the dock in a specially-built high security courtroom in the southern town of Lamezia Terme, in Italy’s Calabrian region, home of the powerful mafia-like 'Ndrangheta empire.  As many as 900 witnesses will testify in a trial that is expected to last as long as a year, if not longer. 

Prosecutors are focusing their efforts primarily on the 'Ndrangheta’s Mancuso family, which controls the Vibo Valentia area of Calabria. The defendants, including Mancuso blood relatives, disgraced politicians, lawyers, businessmen, law enforcement officials and others, are facing a host of crimes dating back decades, including murder, drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering.   

The 'Ndrangheta’s various worldwide illicit and legitimate enterprises bring in an estimated $61 billion per year for the syndicate.  

A similar so-called “maxi-trial” in 1986 led to the convictions of more than 300 members and associates of Sicily’s notorious Cosa Nostra crime family.  

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Testimony Begins Wednesday in Italy’s Largest Organized Crime Trial in Three Decades

The trial of 355 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia opens in Lamezia Terme
COVID-19 Pandemic

Netherlands PM Extends COVID-19 Lockdown to February 9

People walk an empty shopping street as Netherlands is set to extend the lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease …
Europe

Russia Threatens Poisoned Opposition Leader Navalny With Prison

FILE - This photo posted Sept. 23, 2020, on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny sitting on a bench in Berlin as he was recuperating from a poisoning attempt.
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Officials Crack Down on COVID-19 Rule Violators

News conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in London
Europe

Europe Prepares for Biden

A selection of the British national newspapers with front page reactions to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prevailing in the U.S. election, is seen in London, Nov. 8, 2020.