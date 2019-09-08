Thousands March in Bosnia's First-Ever Gay Pride Parade

More than 2,000 people – including the U.S. ambassador and several other Western diplomats – marched in Sarajevo Sunday for Bosnia's first-ever gay pride parade.

There were nearly as many riot police and other security forces at the march as participants after conservative Muslims and other religious groups demanded it be canceled.

The marchers waved the universal gay pride rainbow flag, beat drums, and chanted slogans.

"We demand a society which we will together fight against violence, hatred, isolation, and homophobia." one marcher said while others decried the official non-recognition of same sex partnerships in Bosnia.

While the Bosnian government outlaws discrimination based on sexual orientation, civil unions and other rights such as adoption are still not formally allowed.