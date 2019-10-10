Thousands View Video of Attack Near German Synagogue

Thousands of people have watched the video uploaded by a gunman who killed two people Wednesday near a synagogue in Halle, Germany.

The shooter livestreamed the attack for 35 minutes on the Amazon-owned gaming site Twitch.

Twitch said only 5 people watched it live but subsequent recordings were viewed by another 2,200 people before the video was removed from the site.

In the video, the shooter starts by saying, "My name is Anon, and I think the Holocaust never happened.'' He also mentions feminism and "mass immigration'' and concludes that "the root of all these problems is the Jew.''

Despite efforts by tech giants to curb the spread of hate speech, the video has been shared on other platforms.

According to AFP and NBC News, some 24 hours after the attack, it could still be found in its entirety on other websites.

Agence France-Presse found two websites where the video was available — 4Chan and Bitchute. On those sites the video had been viewed more than 90,000, the French news agency reports.

On Thursday, Germany's chief federal prosecutor Peter Frank said the incident is being considered a terrorist attack.

"What we experienced yesterday was terror,'' he said. "The suspect, Stephan B., aimed to carry out a massacre in the synagogue in Halle.''

