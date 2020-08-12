Europe

Three People Dead After Train Derailment in Scotland

By VOA News
August 12, 2020 03:09 PM
Derailed carriages are seen at the scene of a train crash near Stonehaven in northeast Scotland on August 12, 2020. - Three…
Derailed carriages are seen at the scene of a train crash near Stonehaven in northeast Scotland, Aug. 12, 2020.

Officials in Scotland said three people died Wednesday and at least six others were injured when a passenger train derailed near the northeastern city of Stonehaven. 

The British Transport Police force said officers were notified of the accident about 9:40 a.m. local time. Initial investigators at the scene report the six-car train went off the track about 160 kilometers northeast of Edinburgh, with the locomotive and three cars sliding down an embankment. 

The full extent of the incident can be seen in aerial video from the scene, with one carriage lying on its side in a hilly, woodland area near the track. 

The British Broadcasting Company reports the train was traveling from Aberdeen to Glasgow when the derailment occurred. It reports six people were taken to a local hospital following the accident, but their injuries were not believed to be serious. 

British Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps spoke to reporters Wednesday, saying members of the Rail Accident Investigation Board were on their way to the scene.  

It is suspected that a landslide, caused by recent heavy rain in the area, contributed to the wreck. But Shapps stressed that it is still early in the investigation. 
 

