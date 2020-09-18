Europe

Three Women in Final Five for WTO Leadership Race

By Reuters
September 18, 2020 07:52 AM
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured in front of the chair of the Director General before the start of the General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva
25-year-old trade body has never had a leader who is female or from Africa

GENEVA - Three women, two of them from Africa, advanced to the second round of selection to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization as the field was cut from eight to five, the Geneva-based body said Friday.  

The WTO is looking for a new director-general to replace Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down a year earlier than expected at the end of August.  

The 25-year-old trade body has never had a leader who is female or from Africa.  

The five to go through to the next round are Kenyan minister Amina Mohamed, former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri and British ex-minister Liam Fox.  

This confirms Reuters' reporting on Thursday that Mexico's Jesus Seade, Egypt's Hamid Mamdouh and Moldovan Tudor Ulianovschi were eliminated.  

Azevedo's successor will face a considerable challenge with rising global tensions and protectionism during a COVID-induced slowdown, most obviously between Beijing and President Donald Trump's U.S. administration, and pressure to drive reform.  

Round two, in which the WTO's 164 members will give their preferences from Sept 24 to Oct 6, will whittle the candidates down to two. The WTO has said it wants to select the winner by early November.

Trade experts and former WTO officials say that the U.S. presidential election, on Nov. 3. could extend the process, even if that goes against the WTO's prescribed deadline.  

However, the WTO said the process had gone well so far and that all members had taken part.  

"The objective is to have this process completed within 2 months - it began on 7 September so on or about 7 November, so we are on track for this. The process has gone smoothly," WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told reporters.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2020…
Economy & Business
Seven Candidates Battling for WTO Leadership 
Britain's first post-Brexit international trade secretary Liam Fox and Kenya's former WTO general council chair Amina Mohamed threw their hats in the ring in the final hours before the 1600 GMT deadline
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:58 AM
Roberto Azevedo headshot, as World Trade Organization Director-General, graphic element on gray
Economy & Business
WTO Chief Roberto Azevedo to Depart a Year Early
His term was due to conclude at the end of August 2021
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 12:19 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, in Washington, Sept. 16, 2020.
00:30:00
WTO rules Trump tariffs illegal
The World Trade Organization rules the Trump Administration tariffs on more than $200 billion worth of Chinese goods are illegal. President Trump responds to the ruling. Plus the U.S. Justice department charged five Chinese nationals with cyber crimes And how climate change is affecting the fires in the American west.
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2020…
Economy & Business
US Officials, Lawmakers Blast WTO Ruling on US Tariffs on China
Some punitive measures introduced by Trump administration against China broke international trading rules, WTO concludes
Default Author Profile
By Mo Yu
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 05:10 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Three Women in Final Five for WTO Leadership Race

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured in front of the chair of the Director General before the start of the General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva
Europe

Social Media Firms Deleting Evidence of War Crimes, Human Rights Watch Says

A "Buk" anti-aircraft battery launches a ground-to-air missile during the Ukrainian army's "Duel-99" military maneuvers at the Chauda firing ground in the Crimean peninsula, October 12. The Russian air force said on Tuesday Moscow has agreed to allow...
Europe

Poland's Governing Alliance Thrown into Crisis Over Animal Rights

Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and other parliamentarians attend the Polish Parliament session in Warsaw,…
2020 USA Votes

Russia Leading 'Drumbeat' of Disinformation Ahead of US Presidential Election

Voters work on their ballots in the kiosks in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mississippi is one of several states…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Begins Strict Regional COVID-19 Lockdown

A staff member waits at the entrance to nearly empty lanes of a Covid-19 drive thru testing facility at Twickenham stadium in…