Three Wounded in Shootout in Kyiv Suburb; 20 Detained

By Reuters
May 29, 2020 05:12 PM
Ukrainian police officers detain men, who are suspected of taking part in a recent armed conflict between representatives of…
Ukrainian police officers detain men who are suspected of taking part in a recent armed conflict, in the town of Brovary, Ukraine May 29, 2020. (Press Service of National Police of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters)

KYIV - Dozens of people, some armed with what appeared to be hunting rifles, clashed in broad daylight on Friday in a residential suburb outside the capital Kyiv, and at least three people were wounded, according to officials.

The violence, captured in amateur footage taken from surrounding apartment blocks and posted online, occurred in the morning in Brovary.

Unidentified men shoot during an armed conflict in the residential area of Brovary town, Ukraine, in this still image from a video taken May 29, 2020. (Oleksandr Tkachenko/Handout via Reuters)

According to Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, about 100 people took part in the clashes, some of whom came from another region.

The footage, which Reuters could not immediately verify independently, showed men in masks and dark clothes exchanging fire with hidden adversaries who were obscured by trees. Reuters counted around 40 shots.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the government to investigate the incident and punish those responsible, the presidential press service said.

"The head of the interior ministry reported to the president that the conflict occurred between representatives of companies involved in passenger transportation in Brovary," it said in a statement.

Avakov said 20 people were detained.

The interior ministry said that the head of police in the region of Vynnytsya, where some of those who took part in the clashes came from, had been sacked. It was not clear whether the two were related. 
 

