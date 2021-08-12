Europe

Tourist Helicopter Crashes in Russian Crater Lake; 8 Missing

By Associated Press
August 12, 2021 01:53 AM
In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, emergency personnel work near the site where a…
In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, emergency personnel work near the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed at Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Aug. 12, 2021.

MOSCOW - A helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east Thursday, and rescuers were searching in the lake for up to eight people missing, officials said. At least eight others reportedly survived.

The helicopter crashed in the Kronotsky nature reserve, and the regional administration said workers were searching for survivors in Kurile Lake, which was formed in a volcano caldera and crater.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the Mi-8 helicopter and eight people survived, according to the state RIA Novosti news agency. It said two of them were heavily injured.

The Interfax news agency, however, cited officials as saying the helicopter was carrying three crew members and 14 tourists when it went down in deep fog. Interfax initially quoted regional officials as saying that nine people, including two pilots, survived the crash, but later reported that only eight survivors were found while the search for the others is continuing.

The varying numbers could not be immediately reconciled. The reports did not list the nationalities of the tourists but said that most of them were from Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Regional prosecutors were investigating a possible violation of flight safety rules.

The helicopter reportedly is lying at a depth of about 100 meters in Kurile Lake, which is up to 316 meters deep with an area of 77 square kilometers.

The helicopter, manufactured during the Soviet era 37 years ago, was operated by Vityaz-Aero, a local private carrier. Its director said it had recently undergone maintenance and was in good shape.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It has been used widely in Russia, ex-Soviet countries and many other nations.

The area where the crash occurred can only be reached by helicopters and the fog was complicating rescue efforts, the RIA Novosti reported. Several local emergency workers, including three divers, were conducting rescue efforts, it said.

Kamchatka, the pristine peninsula which is home to numerous volcanoes is known for its rugged beauty and rich wildlife. The Kronotsky reserve, which has Russia’s only geyser basin, is a major tourist attraction on Kamchatka and helicopters regularly carry tourists there.

Quickly changing weather often makes flights risky. Last month, an An-26 passenger plane crashed on Kamchatka while approaching an airport in bad weather, killing all 28 people on board.

Russian news reports said Vityaz-Aero is half-owned by Igor Redkin, a millionaire businessman who is a member of the Kamchatka regional legislature. Redkin was placed under house arrest earlier this week after he shot and killed a man who was rummaging in a garbage bin. Redkin said the shooting was accidental after he mistook the victim for a bear.

There are an estimated 20,000 bears on Kamchatka, and they occasionally roam into settlements looking for food. 

Related Stories

A police car is parked in front of the British embassy in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. German prosecutors say…
Europe
Germany Arrests British Embassy Worker Accused of Spying for Russia
He's accused of passing documents to Russians for money since at least November 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 03:00 PM
FILE - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Feb. 29, 2020.
Europe
Russian Opposition Leader Faces New Charge, More Jail
Russia’s Investigative Committee said Alexei Navalny’s non-profit group encouraged Russians to break the law
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 01:19 PM
In this photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, a Russian Tu…
VOA News on China
Chinese, Russian Militaries Hold Drills in Northwest China
The military exercises involving ground troops and combat aircraft are to continue through Friday in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 12:31 AM
'Undesirable' and 'Foreign': How Russia Is Muzzling the Media in an Escalating Crackdown
00:06:15
Press Freedom
'Undesirable' and 'Foreign': How Russia Is Muzzling the Media in an Escalating Crackdown
Some journalists are relocating to other countries to avoid an increasingly hostile environment
Current Time TV Logo
By Current Time TV (RFE/RL-VOA)
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 10:41 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics

Belarus Sprinter Feels Safe, Looks to Future

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, of Belarus, runs in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021…
Europe

Poland Passes Law That Would Cut Off Property Claims

FILE - Demonstrators burn flares and wave Polish flags during an annual march to mark Poland's National Independence Day, in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 11, 2017.
South & Central Asia

Those Fleeing Afghanistan Struggle to Survive in Turkey
Graves in view of the Turkish mountains near the border of Iran mark the bodies of refugees who were killed in border areas and shipwrecks as they tried to flee to safety in Turkey, Aug. 11, 2021, in Van, Turkey. (VOA/Claire Thomas)
Europe

Germany Arrests British Embassy Worker Accused of Spying for Russia

A police car is parked in front of the British embassy in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. German prosecutors say…
Europe

Russian Opposition Leader Faces New Charge, More Jail

FILE - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Feb. 29, 2020.