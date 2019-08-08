Europe

Toxic Lead Removed From Paris Schools After Notre Dame Fire

By Associated Press
August 8, 2019 09:37 AM
Workers direct a mechanical shovel grabbing pieces of destroyed surfacing to gather up the lead particles in the school yard of Saint Benoit primary school in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2019.
Workers direct a mechanical shovel grabbing pieces of destroyed surfacing to gather up the lead particles in the school yard of Saint Benoit primary school in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2019.

PARIS - Workers in full protective gear began Thursday to decontaminate some Paris schools tested with unsafe levels of lead following the blaze at the Notre Dame Cathedral, as part of efforts to protect children from risks of lead poisoning.

Paris authorities ordered last month a deep clean and removal of hazardous substances at schools near the cathedral, which was seriously damaged in the April 15 blaze that sent tons of toxic lead from the metal roof into the air. The decontamination work is expected to be completed before children return to school in September.

At Saint Benoit nursery and primary school, a few hundred meters away from Notre Dame, workers donning masks and white protective suits sprayed an adhesive product on the playground floor to keep the lead particles fixed on the surfacing before removing the first layer of the playground. They were planning to fully renovate it by the end of the month.

Mickael Prestavoine, director of industrial operations at Seche Urgences Interventions, said a decision was made last week to "excavate the schoolyard" after local authorities conducted multiple tests that found lead on the surface material.

Paris' regional health agency recommended in June blood tests for children under 7 and pregnant women who live near Notre Dame as they are especially vulnerable to health problems from lead poisoning and exposure.

Earlier this week, the agency said a young boy needs medical monitoring because tests showed that he was at risk of lead poisoning. Sixteen others were deemed to be just short of being "at risk" and will also be monitored as a precaution, out of a total of 162 children who have been tested for lead in Paris.

Lead removal work at the cathedral itself is set to resume next week with stricter safety procedures after authorities suspended it last month under pressure from labor inspectors concerned about health risks for workers.

Levels of lead remain exceptionally high at some spots inside the cathedral, in the plaza outside and on adjacent roads. Those areas have been closed to the public since April 15.

However, no dangerous levels have been registered in other nearby streets, where tourists and residents continue to gather and souvenir shops and restaurants have reopened.

Related Stories

FILE - Flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Apr. 15, 2019.
Europe
French Group Sues over Toxic Lead from Notre Dame Fire
Hundreds of tons of toxic lead in Notre Dame's spire and roof melted during the April fire and exceptionally high levels of lead later were detected in the surrounding air
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 29, 2019
00:02:50
Europe
Modern Castle Built by Medieval Methods May Help Reconstruct Notre Dame
After a blaze engulfed Notre-Dame in April, it sparked a debate over how best to restore the Gothic cathedral to its former glory. Tucked away in the French countryside, a medieval castle may hold some of the answers. Faith Lapidus explains.
FILE - Flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Apr. 15, 2019.
Europe
Prosecutors: No Evidence of Criminal Origin in Notre Dame Fire
Possible causes include smoldering cigarettes and the building's electrical system but no conclusion is reached by a preliminary investigation.
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
June 26, 2019
View of Notre Dame Cathedral from the top of the Tour Saint Jacques, in Paris, Friday May 31, 2019. Saint-Jacques Tower, 52-metre (171 ft) flamboyant Gothic tower is all that remains of the former 16th-century Church of Saint-Jacques-de-la-Boucherie…
Europe
Small Donors, Not French Tycoons, Help Pay Notre Dame Works
The billionaire French donors who publicly promised hundreds of millions to restore Notre Dame have not yet paid a penny toward the restoration of the French national monument, church and business officials say
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 14, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press