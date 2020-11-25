Europe

Train Gunman Tells French Court His Target Was Only US Soldiers

By Associated Press
November 25, 2020 10:58 PM
An undated photo released by a social network shows the 25-year-old Moroccan suspect in Friday's shooting, named as Ayoub El-Khazzani, who was overpowered by two US servicemen and other passengers before he could kill anyone during an attack aboard a...
FILE - An undated photo released by a social network shows Ayoub El Khazzani, the 25-year-old Moroccan suspect in the 2015 French train attack.

PARIS - The gunman charged over a foiled 2015 train attack told a French court Wednesday that he had targeted only American soldiers, after refusing instructions from an Islamic State ringleader to kill members of the European Commission he was falsely told were in the train car.

Ayoub El Khazzani, who had been armed with an arsenal of weapons including a Kalashnikov assault rifle, said the attack on the fast train from Amsterdam to Paris was planned as an act of vengeance for bombings of civilians in Syria, which he saw during a brief stay there.

The monthlong trial for attempted terrorist murder opened Nov. 16. El Khazzani risks life in prison if convicted. Three accomplices, who were not on the train, sat beside him in the heavily guarded Paris courtroom.

El Khazzani, a Moroccan, wounded a French-American who managed to briefly yank the Kalashnikov from his hands before the three vacationing Americans — who were long-time friends — took him down. Two of the three men were in the military but wearing civilian clothes.

The Aug. 21, 2015, attack was allegedly planned by terrorist mastermind Abdelhamid Abaaoud with whom he traveled back to Europe. Abaaoud was killed by French special forces shortly after the Nov. 13 Paris massacre at a music hall and restaurants that left 130 people dead, just months after the foiled train attack.

Abaaoud was thought to be the coordinator of the November attacks and was portrayed in court as the man behind the plot to carry out an attack on the train. One passenger, Mark Moogalian, who wrenched the Kalashnikov from the attacker as he emerged from a toilet, was injured in the back. El Khazzani told the court he had only meant to shoot him in the hand.

The drama on the train is portrayed by investigators as one of a series of IS-linked attacks in Europe.

"He put hate in my heart," El Khazzani said of Abaaoud.

He said Abaaoud told him there were to be members of the European Commission in car 12 and three to five American soldiers.

The defendant could not explain how he was expected to recognize them or other targets. There were no known European officials in the first-class car. He said that in any event "I changed my mind" about killing anyone else on his mission. Asked whether he had repented, he said yes.

Related Stories

French gendarmes stand guard as people attend a demonstration against a bill that would make it a crime to circulate an image…
Europe
NGOs, Journalists Concerned French Bill Would Restrict Liberties
Concern is growing over Article 24, which prevents anyone from shooting and sharing videos of the police
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 02:02 PM
FILE - Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, wearing a face mask, attends a ceremony in Nice, Nov. 7, 2020.
Europe
French Ex-President Sarkozy Goes on Trial, Accused of Corruption
Several criminal investigations threaten to cast an ignominious pall over his decades-long political career
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 07:34 PM
This handout picture from the Malian Presidency taken on October 25, 2020, shows French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L)…
Africa
France at Odds with Mali Plan to Dialogue with Jihadists 
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned against any plan by Mali’s transitional government to open talks with all armed groups following August coup  
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 12:44 PM
A woman walks his dog past a closed shop on sale during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second…
Economy & Business
France Postpones Black Friday Shopping Day By One Week
Facing huge backlash, Amazon and other major retailers decided to accept a delay to support small shop owners who are still closed due to health restrictions
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 01:47 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Train Gunman Tells French Court His Target Was Only US Soldiers

An undated photo released by a social network shows the 25-year-old Moroccan suspect in Friday's shooting, named as Ayoub El-Khazzani, who was overpowered by two US servicemen and other passengers before he could kill anyone during an attack aboard a...
Middle East

Turkish Court Adds New Saudi Defendants in Khashoggi Trial

People hold pictures of Saudi journalist Jamal?Khashoggi during a gathering to mark the second anniversary of Khashoggi's…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Swaps Jailed British-Australian Academic for 3 Iranians Held Abroad

In this frame grab from Iranian state television video aired Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, British-Australian academic Kylie Moore…
Europe

NGOs, Journalists Concerned French Bill Would Restrict Liberties

French gendarmes stand guard as people attend a demonstration against a bill that would make it a crime to circulate an image…
USA

Duchess of Sussex Reveals She Had Miscarriage During Summer

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Duchess Meghan of Sussex intend to step back their duties and responsibilities as senior members of the British Royal Family, Jan. 9, 2020.