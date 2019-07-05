Europe

Trip to Check Radiation after 1989 Sinking of Russian Sub

By Associated Press
July 5, 2019 11:20 AM
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Norwegian authorities say a joint Norwegian-Russian expedition will assess whether a Russian submarine that sank 30 years ago is leaking radioactive material.

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority say a Norwegian research vessel will set off Saturday from Tromsoe, northern Norway, to the Arctic Barents Sea where the Komsomolets submarine sank in 1989.
 
Forty-two of its 69 crewmen died in a fire, and the submarine's nuclear reactor and two nuclear warheads are still on board.

The agency said Friday that a remote-controlled submersible would be used and the work ``would be demanding'' as ``lies deep'' at about 1,700 meters (5,610 feet)  
 
Norway has found elevated concentrations of the radioactive substance cesium-137 around the wreck but said the levels were barely detectable and presented no danger.

 

