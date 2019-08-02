Europe

Trump, Britain's Johnson Discussed Trade, Security, 5G -White House

By Reuters
August 2, 2019 09:11 AM
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Boris Johnson, left, then the British foreign secretary, as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York, Sept. 18, 2017.
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Boris Johnson, left, then the British foreign secretary, as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York, Sept. 18, 2017.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about trade, next-generation 5G mobile networks and global security, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Friday.

Trump told Johnson during a call on Thursday that he looked forward to meeting him at the G7 economic summit in France later this month, the White House said.

The United States is pressuring its allies, including Britain, to avoid using equipment from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in its 5G mobile networks. Washington says Huawei is a national security risk.

Britain's National Security Council, chaired by Johnson's predecessor Theresa May, had decided in principle to give Huawei limited access to sensitive parts of the 5G network. But the council has yet to make a final decision, and Johnson is more publicly aligned with Trump than May was.

Trump has pushed for a trade deal between the United States and Britain following the latter's planned exit from the European Union.

Reuters