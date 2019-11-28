Europe

Turkey Calls on NATO to Support its Security Concerns

By Associated Press
November 28, 2019 09:15 AM
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government, speak to journalists after their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 28, 2019.
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government, speak to journalists after their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 28, 2019.

ANKARA, TURKEY - Turkey's foreign minister has called on NATO to support Ankara's security concerns, accusing allies of backing Baltic countries' security concerns but dismissing threats to Turkey from Syrian Kurdish fighters.      

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments Thursday. He confirmed media reports that said Turkey was blocking a NATO defense proposal for the Baltic nations and Poland until the alliance supports Turkey's concerns relating to the Kurdish fighters, which Ankara considers to be terrorists.
       
Cavusoglu said: "We are not against NATO's retaliation plans for the Baltic nations but (NATO) should also want for Turkey what it wants for the Baltics."
       
He said the NATO chief was working to overcome the dispute.
       
A plan to defend the Baltic nations in case of a Russian attack needs the backing of all member states.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Turkey Calls on NATO to Support its Security Concerns

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government, speak to journalists after their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 28, 2019.
Europe

Russia's Alternative to Western Credit Cards Debuts in London

Employees demonstrate a payment card during a tour at a branch of VTB bank in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2019.
Europe

Kremlin: Putin, Zelenskiy Set for Paris One-on-One Meeting

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, July 21, 2019, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media in Kiev,…
East Asia Pacific

US Teen's TikTok Video on Xinjiang Goes Viral

Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken Nov. 27, 2019.
Europe

Albania Death Toll Rises to 30 as State of Emergency Declared

collapsed building in Albania earthquake