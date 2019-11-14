Europe

Turkey Deports American Islamic State Suspect to US

By VOA News
November 14, 2019 08:49 AM
FILE - A man who is identified by Turkish news reports as a U.S. citizen is seen in the heavily militarized no-man's land between Greece and Turkey, near Pazarkule border gate, Edirne, Turkey, Nov. 11, 2019.
Turkey said Thursday that it is deporting an American who is a suspected member of Islamic State to the U.S.

Turkey’s interior ministry said 39-year-old Mohammad Darwis B is being repatriated after being stuck for several days in a no-man’s land between Turkey and Greece.

The ministry said the U.S. agreed to allow him to return to the U.S. after the U.S. initially refused to accept him.

His return to the U.S. comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Washington Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Turkey has initiated a campaign to deport foreign IS members who are detained in Turkey or Syria, since Turkey invaded parts of northeast Syria to oust Syrian Kurdish fighters from the border area.

 

