Turkey Detains 2 Russian Women Suspected of Joining IS

By Associated Press
July 3, 2019 11:06 AM
FILE - In this June 14, 2015 file photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, thousands of Syrian refugees walk in order to cross into Turkey.

ANKARA - Turkey's state-run news agency says two Russian women who are suspected of being Islamic State militants and are allegedly listed as wanted by Interpol have been detained by authorities.
 
Anadolu Agency said Wednesday that the two were detained in the border town of Akcakale while trying to enter Turkey illegally from neighboring Syria and being accompanied by their nine children.
 
The agency said the women told police that their husbands had been killed in Syria and that they were trying to return to Russia via Turkey.
 
It said the women — identified them by their initials B.I. and F.B. — are scheduled to appear before a court in the city of Sanliurfa, which would decide their fate.
 
It was not immediately clear what had happened to the children.

 

 

