Europe

Turkey Fines Facebook for Breach of Data Protection Laws

By Associated Press
October 3, 2019 10:37 AM
FILE PHOTO: A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE - A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019.

ANKARA - Turkey's data protection authority says it has imposed a 1.6 million Turkish lira ($280,000) fine on Facebook for contravening the country's data laws.

The Turkish Personal Data Protection Council said Thursday that personal data belonging to 280,959 Turkish users, including their names, gender, birth dates, relationship status, religion and search history, were compromised in the data breach.

It said Facebook failed to take "the necessary administrative and technical measures" and did not fulfill its "data protection responsibilities."

Earlier this year, the Turkish authority had fined Facebook $289,000 over a separate data law breach relating to a software bug.

 

Related Stories

In this Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans.
Silicon Valley & Technology
EU: Facebook Can be Forced to Take Down Certain Material
The European Union’s highest court says Facebook can be ordered by an individual member state to remove or block access to material previously declared unlawful and says that it can have worldwide impact
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 05:45
FILE - The social media application, Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store, July 30, 2019. Facebook is launching a long-promised tool that lets users block the social network from gathering information about them on outside websites and apps.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Source: US Justice Department to Open Facebook Antitrust Investigation
It will mark the fourth recent investigation of the social media company
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 00:11
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press