Europe

Turkey Jails Kurdish ex-Mayor on Terror Conviction

By Agence France-Presse
March 09, 2020 11:52 AM
Ekrem Imamoglu (2L), the new Mayor of Istanbul from Turkey's main opposition opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) poses with a gift from Istanbul for the removed mayor of Diyarbakir, Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli, Aug. 31, 2019.
Ekrem Imamoglu (2L), the new Mayor of Istanbul from Turkey's main opposition opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) poses with a gift from Istanbul for the removed mayor of Diyarbakir, Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli, Aug. 31, 2019.

ISTANBUL - A Turkish court on Monday sentenced the ex-mayor of a major Kurdish city to more than nine years in prison after convicting him of "membership in an armed terror group."  

The Turkish authorities removed from their positions more than 20 mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) last year over their alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), just months after they won local elections in March.

Critics say the suspensions were aimed at removing political opposition to Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party in the country's southeast after poor election results.

Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli was mayor of Diyarbakir until he was suspended in August along with the mayors of Mardin and Van -- all of them replaced by government-appointed trustees.

The court in Diyarbakir on Monday convicted Mizrakli, who refused to attend the final hearing, "of membership in an armed terror group," the Anadolu state news agency reported.

Prosecutors said he attended the funerals of PKK militants and meetings that were used for the group's propaganda.

He was sentenced to nine years, four months and 15 days in prison, Anadolu said.

The government has repeatedly claimed the HDP has links to the PKK, which has fought a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and is listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

The HDP says it has no official connection to the PKK but has tried to broker peace talks between the insurgents and government. 

AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse
Europe

'Exorcist' Star, Swedish Screen Legend Max von Sydow Dies at 90

Swedish-born actor Max von Sydow poses for a picture in front of the cathedral of Rouen, western France on March 5, 1989. -…
Europe

Turkey Jails Kurdish ex-Mayor on Terror Conviction

Ekrem Imamoglu (2L), the new Mayor of Istanbul from Turkey's main opposition opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) poses with a gift from Istanbul for the removed mayor of Diyarbakir, Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli, Aug. 31, 2019.
Europe

Amid Migrant Crisis, Greece-Turkey Conflict Plays Out on Social Media

Greek riot police use a water cannon to disperse migrants as they wait on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, at…
Europe

Harry, Meghan Do Last Royal Job at Commonwealth Event

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, alongside the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines attend the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Leaders Set to Hold Emergency Talks Over Coronavirus

European Council President Charles Michel speaks at a news conference after the second day of the European Union leaders summit…

Latest news