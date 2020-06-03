Europe

Turkey: Officers Disperse Anti-Police Brutality Protest

By Associated Press
June 03, 2020 12:06 PM
Turkish police officers, in riot gear, and wearing face masks for protections against the spread of the coronavirus, scuffle…
Turkish police officers, in riot gear, and wearing face masks for protections against the spread of the coronavirus, scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul, June 2, 2020, against the recent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

ISTANBUL - Police in Istanbul have dispersed a small group of demonstrators who gathered in the Turkish city to denounce police violence and to stand in solidarity with protesters in the United States. At least 29 demonstrators were detained, Turkey's state-run agency reported.

Anadolu Agency said riot police broke up the demonstration in Istanbul's Kadikoy district late Tuesday after the group of about 50 activists ignored calls to disperse.  

Some of the anti-police violence activists were seen carrying a poster of George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck while the handcuffed black man called out that he couldn't breathe.

Floyd's death on May 25 sparked protests that spread across the U.S. and beyond.
Turkish authorities frequently impose bans on public demonstrations or gatherings on security grounds. Human rights groups often accuse police of using disproportionate force to break up demonstrations.

