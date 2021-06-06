Europe

Turkey Says It Will Defeat 'Sea Snot' Outbreak in Marmara Sea

By Reuters
June 06, 2021 09:33 AM
An aerial photo of Pendik port in Asian side of Istanbul, June 4, 2021, with a huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, in Turkey's Marmara Sea.
An aerial photo of Pendik port in Asian side of Istanbul, June 4, 2021, with a huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, in Turkey's Marmara Sea.

ISTANBUL - Turkey's environment minister pledged on Sunday to defeat a plague of "sea snot" threatening the Sea of Marmara with a disaster management plan he said would secure its future.

A thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, has spread through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.

Harbors, shorelines and swathes of seawater have been blanketed by the viscous, greyish substance, some of which has also sunk below the waves, suffocating life on the seabed.

"Hopefully, together we will protect our Marmara within the framework of a disaster management plan," Environment Minister Murat Kurum said, speaking from a marine research vessel which has been taking samples of the slimy substance.

"We will take all the necessary steps within 3 years and realize the projects that will save not only the present but also the future together," Kurum said, adding that he would soon give details of the action plan.

Scientists say climate change and pollution have contributed to the proliferation of the organic matter, which contains a wide variety of microorganisms and can flourish when nutrient-rich sewage flows into seawater.

President Tayyip Erdogan blamed the outbreak on untreated water from cities including Istanbul, home to 16 million people, and vowed to "clear our seas from the mucilage scourge." 
 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Greece Deploys Drones to Stop Partygoers from Breaching COVID Safety Protocols 

A woman sunbathes at Falaserna (Phalasarna) beach on the western coast of Crete island on May 15, 2021. - Tourists basked in…
Europe

Serena Williams Knocked Out of French Open; Federer Withdraws

Serena Williams waves to the small crowd as she leaves court following her defeat by Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on day eight of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2021.
Europe

Turkey Vows to Defeat 'Sea Snot' Outbreak in Marmara Sea

Boats are docked in a small port covered with 'sea snot,' a thick slimy layer of organic matter, also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey, June 6, 2021.
Europe

Pope Voices 'Pain' over Canadian Deaths, Doesn't Apologize 

Pope Francis speaks from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican to a crowd of faithful and pilgrims gathered for the Sunday Angelus noon prayer, June 6, 2021.
Europe

Turkey Says It Will Defeat 'Sea Snot' Outbreak in Marmara Sea

An aerial photo of Pendik port in Asian side of Istanbul, June 4, 2021, with a huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, in Turkey's Marmara Sea.