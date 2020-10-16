Europe

Turkey, Ukraine Sign Military Cooperation Agreements

By Associated Press
October 16, 2020 08:33 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pose for photographs after they…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pose for photographs after they signed agreements, in Istanbul, Oct. 16, 2020.

ISTANBUL - Turkey and Ukraine signed military cooperation agreements in Istanbul on Friday, deepening a defense partnership seen as an effort to counterbalance Russia's dominance in the Black Sea region. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan oversaw the signing of a "goodwill" agreement concerning the defense industry and a "military framework agreement," officials said, although details of the agreements were not immediately known.  

"Turkey sees Ukraine as a key country for the establishment [of] stability, security, peace and prosperity in the region," Erdogan said following the signing ceremony between the two Black Sea nations that have been enhancing military ties in recent years.  

Zelenskiy said the agreements pave the way for "new opportunities."  

"Cooperation in the defense industry is important for the development of our strategic partnership and I am happy that we are strengthening it today," he said, speaking through an interpreter.  

Last year, Ukraine reached an agreement for the purchase of Turkish-made drones. The two countries are also reportedly engaged in discussions to develop an aircraft engine. 

The signing of the agreements comes as the conflict in the Caucasus over Nagorno-Karabakh is putting a strain on Turkey's relations with Russia. Turkey has backed Azerbaijan in the dispute, while Russia has a military base in Armenia and a security pact requiring Moscow to intervene if its ally is attacked.

People look at the destroyed houses a day after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12, 2020.
FILE - People look at the destroyed houses a day after shelling by Armenian artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12, 2020.

In a delicate balancing act, Russia also has sought to maintain warm ties with Azerbaijan and avoid upsetting relations with Turkey. 

Although Ankara and Moscow have developed strong economic ties and are accommodating mutual interests in Syria and Libya, the two have an often uneasy relationship and remain geopolitical rivals.  

Erdogan on Friday reiterated Turkey's refusal to recognize Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. 

"Turkey has not recognized Crimea's illegal annexation and it never will," Erdogan said. 

Zelenskiy, meanwhile, presented Erdogan with a state medal for his support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity." 

Related Stories

Men walk through the ruins after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, Oct. 13, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Pompeo Criticizes Turkey's Involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
Clashes in the disputed enclave have raised concerns that Turkey and Russia, which also back opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Libya, may get dragged in
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 02:22 PM
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released Oct. 5, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Fighting Intensifies in Nagorno-Karabakh; Turkey Testing Both Russia, US
Observers fear clashes are one step away from a broader war in the Caucasus, embroiling Russia and Turkey on opposing sides in yet another conflict
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:59 AM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends the opening of the Rapid Trident – 2020 international military exercises in Lviv Region
USA
Ukraine-US Military Exercises Begin As Russia Holds Drills in Belarus
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said the U.S. Army-led Rapid Trident exercises, taking place near Yavoriv in western Ukraine, would involve about 4,000 servicemen from 10 countries
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 11:25 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Press Freedom

French Teacher Decapitated, Suspect Shot Dead by Police

French police officers gather outside a high school after a history teacher who opened a discussion with students on…
Europe

Britain Accuses Russia of Vaccine Disinformation Campaign

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia's experimental…
South & Central Asia

Pompeo Criticizes Turkey's Involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Men walk through the ruins after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, Oct. 13, 2020.
Europe

Overshadowed by COVID, EU Summit Ends in Brussels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves during as officials depart at the end of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 16, 2020.
Europe

Queen Elizabeth Makes First Public Outing Since Start of COVID Pandemic

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William speak with Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead during a visit to the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, Britain, Oct. 15, 2020.