Europe

Turkey's Erdogan Calls for End to 'Worrying' Developments in Eastern Ukraine, Offers Support

By Reuters
April 10, 2021 04:53 PM
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces in Donbass region
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists during his working trip in Donbass region, Ukraine April 8, 2021.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding that Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. 

Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass. 

The Russian military movements have fueled concerns that Moscow is preparing to send forces into Ukraine. The Kremlin denies its troops are a threat but says they will remain as long as it sees fit. 

The United States says Russia has amassed more troops on Ukraine's eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea from Ukraine and backed separatists in Donbass. On Friday, Turkey said Washington will send two warships to the Black Sea next week. 

Speaking at a news conference alongside Zelenskiy, Erdogan said he hoped the conflict would be resolved peacefully, through dialogue based on diplomatic customs, in line with international laws and Ukraine's territorial integrity. 

"We hope for the worrying escalation observed on the field recently to end as soon as possible, the cease-fire to continue and for the conflict to be resolved via dialogue on the basis of the Minsk agreements," Erdogan said. "We are ready to provide any support necessary for this." 

Major combat in Donbass ended with a truce agreed to in the Belarusian capital Minsk in 2015, whose implementation France and Germany have helped to oversee. Sporadic fighting continues despite repeated attempts to implement a cease-fire. 

Zelenskiy said the positions of Kyiv and Ankara coincided on threats in the Black Sea and the response to those threats, and added he briefed Erdogan on the developments in Donbass. 

"We discussed in detail the issues of security and joint counteraction to challenges in the Black Sea region and it is worth noting that the visions of Kyiv and Ankara coincide both regarding the threats themselves and the ways of responding to these threats," he said. 

NATO member Turkey has forged close cooperation with Russia over conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as in the defense and energy areas. But it has criticized Crimea's annexation and supported Ukraine's territorial integrity. It also sold drones to Kyiv in 2019. 

Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey and Ukraine launched a platform with their foreign and defense ministers to discuss defense industry cooperation but added this was "not in any way a move against third countries." 

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for the increase in violence in the conflict, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a call with Erdogan on Friday, accused Ukraine of "dangerous provocative actions" in Donbass. Kyiv said on Saturday Ukraine could be provoked by Russian aggravation of the situation in Donbass.

Related Stories

A still image from video shows tanks and military vehicles in Maslovka, Voronezh Region, Russia April 6, 2021. Video taken…
Europe
US, Allies Question Moscow's Motives Near Ukraine
Washington and key allies call on Russia to ease tensions following what they described as the biggest military buildup in the region since it seized Crimea in 2014
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 04/09/2021 - 11:36 PM
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of…
Europe
US Won't Commit to NATO Membership for Ukraine
White House reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty but describes membership in the Western military alliance as aspirational
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 04:58 PM
State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, March 31,…
Europe
US Asks Russia to Explain 'Provocations' on Ukraine Border
The reported Russian troop buildup and movements bordering eastern Ukraine have become the latest point of tension in icy US-Russian relations
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 06:48 PM
FILE - President Joe Biden is seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2021.
Europe
Biden Affirms US 'Unwavering Support' for Ukraine in Call
Affirmation came in a call with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the White House said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 04/02/2021 - 01:12 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Turkey's Erdogan Calls for End to 'Worrying' Developments in Eastern Ukraine, Offers Support

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces in Donbass region
Europe

Prince Charles Pays Tribute to 'My Dear Papa,' Prince Philip, for Devoted Service

In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prince Charles addresses the media, outside Highgrove House in Gloucestershire,…
Europe

Irish Prime Minister Warns Against Return to Violence in Northern Ireland

A police officer reacts next to fire during a protest in the Loyalist Tigers Bay Area of Belfast, Northern Ireland April 9, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Amalfi Coast Suffers Economic Losses Due to COVID-19

Salvatore Aceto poses in the Limoncello factory, extension of Aceto family lemon tree farm, on July 2, 2020 in Amalfi. (Photo…
East Asia Pacific

Russia Seen Advancing SE Asian Ambitions Through Myanmar Generals

Myanmar's commander-in-chief, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing inspects officers during a parade to commemorate the Myanmar's 72nd Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2017.