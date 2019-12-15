Europe

Turkey's Erdogan Threatens to Close 2 US Military Bases

By Agence France-Presse
December 15, 2019 05:23 PM
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, speaks during an interview with private A Haber and ATV television channels, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 15, 2019.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, speaks during an interview with private A Haber and ATV television channels, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 15, 2019.

ISTANBUL - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday threatened to close two strategic military bases used by the United States in Turkey, after Washington warned of sanctions over Ankara buying Russian arms.

"If necessary, we can close Incirlik and we can close Kurecik," Erdogan on the pro-government A Haber television channel. The two bases sit on Turkey's southwest coast, near the border with Syria.

Erdogan has regularly raised this possibility in the past, at times of tension between the two countries.

The U.S. Air Force uses the airbase at Incirlik for raids on positions held by the  so-called Islamic State group in Syria. The Kurecik base houses a major NATO radar station.

FILE - U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets (foreground) are pictured at Incirlik Air Base, near Adana, Turkey, Dec. 11, 2015.
FILE - U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets (foreground) are pictured at Incirlik Air Base, near Adana, Turkey, Dec. 11, 2015.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu raised the issue of the bases last week. Responding to the U.S. threat of fresh sanctions, he warned that their closure could be "put on the table".

Turkey faces U.S. sanctions over its decision to buy the Russian S-400 missile defense system, despite warnings from Washington.

And on Friday, Turkey summoned the U.S. ambassador after the U.S. Senate followed the lower house and voted to recognize the 1915 killings of Armenians as genocide. The bill has yet to be signed by President Donald Trump.

Armenia claims 1.5 million died in the killings. Turkey says the number of deaths was far lower and Turks also died, blaming the killings on the World War I.
 

Related Stories

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, speaks with the media after a closed-door briefing for the…
USA
US Senate Committee Passes Bill That Would Impose Sanctions on Turkey
Measure now goes to the full Senate for a vote
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 16:41
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse
Europe

Turkey's Erdogan Threatens to Close 2 US Military Bases

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, speaks during an interview with private A Haber and ATV television channels, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 15, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

China Pulls Football Game After Player's Pro-Muslim Comments

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil warms up prior the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City, at the…
Europe

US Democrats Squabble Over Lessons of UK Election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement at Downing Street after winning the general election, in London,…
Europe

Global Refugee Forum Seeks Greater International Support for Forcibly Displaced

Syrian displaced families, who fled violence after the Turkish offensive in Syria, sit at a refugee camp in Bardarash on the outskirts of Dohuk, Iraq, Oct. 25, 2019.
Europe

Greta Thunberg, German Railway Company in Tweetstorm

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg holds a sign with writing reading in Swedish "School strike for the climate" as…