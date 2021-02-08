Europe

Two Gay Men Returned to Chechnya Face 'Mortal Danger,' Rights Group Says

By Agence France-Presse
February 08, 2021 01:12 AM
Russian police officers detain a gay rights activist during an opposition rally for free internet in Moscow, Russia, Saturday,…
Russian police officers detain a gay rights activist during an opposition rally for free internet in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 26, 2017.

MOSCOW - Two gay men seized near Moscow and sent back to their native Chechnya, a region accused of brutal persecution against homosexuality, face "mortal danger," a rights group said Saturday. 

The LGBT Network rights group helped the two Chechen men, Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isayev, flee Muslim-majority Chechnya for Nizhny Novgorod east of Moscow in June last year after they were reportedly tortured by Chechen special police. 

The two men were detained for unknown reasons in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday and have been sent back to the North Caucasus region, the group said in a statement. 

LGBT Network spokesman Tim Bestsvet said the men were detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) domestic intelligence agency and had arrived at a police station in Chechen town of Gudermes on Saturday. 

"They are tired and frightened," he told AFP Saturday. 

"All this time they were being pressured to refuse a lawyer," Bestsvet said, adding that a lawyer with the LGBT Network was in Gudermes trying to get access to the men. 

"There have been cases when relatives brought back to Chechnya people that we had evacuated and then these people would die or, we can say, were probably murdered," Bestsvet said, adding that Magamadov and Isayev faced "mortal danger." 

The interior ministry's Chechnya branch and the FSB were not immediately available for comment Saturday. 

While Magamadov is older than 18, Bestsvet said that because Isayev is 17 he can only refuse legal representation via his parents.  

He added that Isayev's father was brought to the police station Saturday and was facing pressure to refuse to let his son have an attorney. 

Magamadov and Isayev were arrested and tortured by Chechen special police in April 2020, Bestsvet said, officially for running an opposition Telegram channel, but "initially because of their sexual orientation." 

The two men later recorded a video apology in which they said "they weren't men," before the LGBT Network helped them flee, Bestsvet said. 

They were also forced under torture to learn passages of the Quran as well as Russian and Chechen anthems, he added. 

Russia's volatile republic of Chechnya has been under fire over alleged gay persecution since 2017, when gay men said they were tortured by law enforcement agencies. 

In 2019, the LGBT Network reported a second wave of persecution against gay people in the majority Muslim region, including two killings.  

Chechen officials regularly dismiss the reports and strongman chief Ramzan Kadyrov claims the region's population is exclusively heterosexual. 

Kadyrov, 36, who has ruled Chechnya with an iron grip since 2007 and oversaw vast redevelopment and Islamization in the war-torn region, is loathed by rights campaigners who accuse him of ordering kidnappings and extrajudicial killings. 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Zbigniew Ziobro signs documents after being designated as Minister of Justice, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw
Europe
Polish Justice Minister: ‘Unacceptable’ for EU to Force Poland to Embrace Gay Marriage
EU threatens to withhold billions in aid to countries that don’t adhere to democratic values
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 06:23 PM
Participants rally during the "Taiwan Pride March for the World!" at Liberty Square at the CKS Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan,…
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan Celebrates Gay Pride
Hundreds turn out as self-ruled island holds parade in honor of LGBTQ community, success in response to coronavirus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/29/2020 - 03:55 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Latest News

Europe

Two Gay Men Returned to Chechnya Face 'Mortal Danger,' Rights Group Says

Russian police officers detain a gay rights activist during an opposition rally for free internet in Moscow, Russia, Saturday,…
Europe

Sicily Offers 422 Migrants Safe Port Before Storm

FILE - Migrants on board the Ocean Viking rescue ship, operated by charity group SOS Mediterranee, arrive in the harbor of Porto Empedocle on the island of Sicily, July 06, 2020.
Europe

German Firm to Remove Dangerous Material From Beirut Port

Damaged cars remain at the site of the Aug. 4 deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands, in…
Europe

Top EU Diplomat Accused of Falling Into Russian Propaganda Trap

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attend a news conference…
Economy & Business

Britain Awaits Word From Biden Team on Trade Talks

Karen Pierce listens to questions from the media in New York on Friday, February 7, 2020. Britain has appointed Pierce as the…