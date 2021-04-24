Europe

UEFA President: Ban Against Super League Teams Still on the Table

By AFP
April 24, 2021 11:40 PM
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 21, 2021, a protest banner against the proposed Super League is seen outside…
In this April 21, 2021, photo, a protest banner against the proposed Super League is seen outside Liverpool's Anfield Stadium after the collapse of English involvement in the proposed new league.

LONDON - UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has refused to rule out a ban from next season's Champions League for all 12 clubs involved in trying to set up a breakaway European Super League.

But Ceferin also told Britain's Mail on Sunday that the six English clubs -- Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United -- deserve greater leniency as they were the first to back out.

He said their stance was in contrast to that of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, ridiculed by Ceferin as "the ones who feel that Earth is flat and... think the Super League still exists."

In the space of 48 hours beginning last Sunday, UEFA, aided by fans and politicians, quelled a mutiny by English, Spanish and Italian clubs attempting to form a quasi-closed tournament designed to supplant the existing Champions League.

Nine clubs, including all six in England, subsequently withdrew.

But Ceferin, who thanked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his opposition to the Super League, said disciplinary action remained an option for UEFA, European football's governing body.

"Everyone has to take consequences for what they did and we cannot pretend nothing happened," he warned.

However, the Slovenian lawyer, elected UEFA president in 2016, added: "But for me it's a clear difference between the English clubs and the other six. They pulled out first, they admitted they made a mistake. You have to have some greatness to say: 'I was wrong.'"

"But everyone will be held responsible. In what way, we will see," he said.

The irony is that UEFA were on the brink of enacting changes that would have entrenched the position of many of the established Champions League powers behind the Super League.

But Ceferin said he was open to dropping the two extra Champions League spots in an expanded competition that were meant to be reserved for clubs based on their historic record.

Related Stories

Getafe players wearing t-shirts that read in Spanish: "Football for the fans" welcome into the pitch FC Barcelona players prior…
Arts & Culture
National Football Leagues Ponder Next Moves After Super League Collapses 
One league considers sanctions; others say they will not punish the breakaway teams
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 07:57 PM
Twelve of Europe's top football clubs launch a breakaway Super League - Liverpool, Britain - April 21, 2021.
Europe
More Football Teams Exit Super League
Majority of teams have now withdrawn from breakaway European football league
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 08:58 AM
Football supporters demonstrate against the proposed European Super League outside of Stamford Bridge football stadium in…
Arts & Culture
European 'Super League' Plans Set Off Battle for Future of Football
Twelve top European clubs plan breakaway, closed league — but FIFA warns players will be banned from the World Cup
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 06:00 PM
Manchester United team members celebrate scoring their second goal in their match against Burnley-Old Trafford, in Manchester, Britain, April 18, 2021.
Europe
12 of Europe's Top Football Clubs Form Breakaway League, Amid Criticism
UEFA has threatened to ban them from domestic and international competition and vowed to fight the move
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 10:02 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Latest News

Europe

UEFA President: Ban Against Super League Teams Still on the Table

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 21, 2021, a protest banner against the proposed Super League is seen outside…
USA

US Armenians Welcome 'Little Step' After Genocide Recognition

Europe

Ukraine: YouTube Blocks Access to Ukrainian TV Channels Tied to Kremlin Ally

FILE - Silhouettes are seen in front of a Youtube logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Oct. 29, 2014.
Middle East

Armenians Mark Anniversary of Ottoman-era Genocide in Middle East, Yerevan

Armenian national flags hang from apartment balconies in the main Armenian district of the northern Beirut suburb of Bourj…
Europe

Putin: 'Unfriendly' Embassies May Face Russian Hiring Bans

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a video conference meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and head of…