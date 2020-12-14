Europe

UK and EU Still Apart on Brexit Deal

By Reuters
December 14, 2020 07:25 AM
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier talks to the media outside the EU…
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier talks to the media outside the EU headquarters in Brussels, Dec. 14, 2020.

LONDON - Britain and the European Union are still apart in Brexit trade talks but Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not want to walk away yet, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday.

Britain and the EU agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile" in coming days to try to reach an elusive trade agreement despite missing their latest deadline to avert a turbulent exit at the end of the month.

"We will continue discussing, we are of course apart on certain matters but as the prime minister said, we don't want to walk away from these talks," Sharma told Sky.

"People expect us, businesses expect us in the UK to go the extra mile and that's precisely what we're doing."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the president of the EU's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had given negotiators a Sunday deadline to find a way to resolve an impasse on arrangements that would guarantee Britain zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the EU's single market.

On Sunday they mandated negotiators to continue, although Johnson sounded a downbeat note on prospects for a breakthrough.

"Any deal that we get with the EU has to respect the fact that we are a sovereign country, an independent country and that's the basis on which we will do a deal if there is a deal to be done," Sharma said.

Related Stories

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives to the UK Mission after the first session of Brexit negotiations at the European…
Europe
EU, Britain Make Last Attempt for Post-Brexit Trade Deal 
The European Union and Britain said Sunday they would discard their self-imposed deadline to complete post-Brexit trade negotiations, declaring they would 'go the extra mile' to clinch an agreement to avert costly trade chaos at the start of 2021   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 07:28 AM
British government Brexit information campaign advertisement is seen along the M25 near Westerham, in Kent, southern Britain,…
Europe
Brexit Talks Continue but UK Navy on Standby as Deadline Nears 
Negotiations in Brussels were to continue Sunday, the day that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen have set as a deadline to decide whether any trade deal is still possible
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 12/12/2020 - 05:59 PM
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, center, wears a protective face mask as he walks to the European Council building in…
Europe
No-deal Brexit Fears Rise as Johnson Heads for Last Supper in Brussels
With growing fears of a chaotic no-deal finale to the five-year Brexit crisis when the United Kingdom finally leaves the EU’s orbit on Dec. 31, the dinner is being cast as a chance to unlock the stalled trade talks
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 04:40 AM
Freight lorries are seen queueing as they wait to enter the port of Dover on the south coast of England on December 10, 2020,…
Europe
UK's Johnson: 'Strong Possibility' Brexit Talks Will Fail
Trade between the UK and the European mainland could face its biggest upheaval in almost a half century
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 04:36 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Master Spy Writer John Le Carre Dies at 89, His Agent Says

FILE - British author John Le Carre is seen at the UK film premiere of "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," in London, Sept. 13, 2011.
USA

US National Security Officials Investigating Hacker Intrusions

FILE PHOTO: A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017…
Europe

Europe Goes into Reverse and Slams on Christmas Brakes

A man passes by the illuminated fountain in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 10, 2020.
Europe

Dozens Detained in Belarus as Opposition Stages Scattered Marches 

Opposition supporters carry historical white-red-white flags of Belarus as they attend a rally to reject the presidential…
Europe

EU, Britain Make Last Attempt for Post-Brexit Trade Deal 

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives to the UK Mission after the first session of Brexit negotiations at the European…