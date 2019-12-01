Europe

UK Attack Now Political Football as Johnson, Corbyn Spar

By Associated Press
December 01, 2019 07:48 AM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, and Home Secretary Priti Patel attend the scene at London Bridge in…
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, and Home Secretary Priti Patel attend the scene at London Bridge in London, Nov. 30, 2019, after an attack on Friday.

Britain's political leaders sparred Sunday over who is responsible for the early release of a convicted extremist who launched a stabbing attack in central London that left two dead and injured three.

The argument centers over the early release from prison of Usman Khan, who served roughly half his sentence before being set free. He was able to stab five people before being shot dead by police despite conditions imposed on his release that were supposed to protect public safety.

After a one-day pause out of respect for victims, the Friday attack is dominating the political scene as the Dec. 12 election nears, shifting the focus, at least for the moment, from Brexit and the National Health Service to issues of security and criminal justice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday blamed Khan's freedom on changes in sentencing rules made by the last Labour Party government before Johnson's Conservatives took power in 2010. He promised to toughen sentencing laws.

 "I think it is repulsive that individuals as dangerous as this man should be allowed out after serving only eight years and that's why we are going to change the law," he told BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

Armed police officers on the north side of London Bridge in London, Nov. 29, 2019.

Marr repeatedly challenged the prime minister by pointing out that the Conservatives had been in power for nearly a decade and not taken any steps to change the situation Johnson was complaining about.

The accuracy of Johnson's claim was challenged by Ed Davey, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, who told Sky News that the prime minister was misleading the public about the current law regarding early release of prisoners.

"Either he's incompetent and doesn't know the law, or he's deliberately misleading people when we've got a tragedy on our hands, and I'm afraid, either way, it does not look good for the Prime Minister," Davey said.

Other rivals complained that Johnson was trying to score political points in the aftermath of the extremist attack.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the Conservatives of trying to provide security ``on the cheap'' and said he does not necessarily agree that all terrorist prisoners should be required to serve their full terms.

He said it depends on the circumstances and called for the Parole Board and the probation service to be more actively involved.

     

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, and Home Secretary Priti Patel attend the scene at London Bridge in London,Nov. 30, 2019, after an attack on Friday.
Europe
UK's Johnson Pressured on Jail Terms After London Attack
He seeks tougher sentences as crime becomes UK election issue
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 11/30/2019 - 09:55
Police forensic officers work where a man was killed on London Bridge following an incident in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019…
Europe
Police Identify Attacker in London Bridge Terror Attack
Police confirm two other people have died as a result of the attack
Default Author Profile
By Marissa Melton
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 09:37
Forensic officers work at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge, in which two people were killed, in London, Britain,…
Europe
London Attacker Had Been Convicted on Terrorism Charges
The suspect had been attending a symposium on prisoner rehabilitation before launching his attack
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/30/2019 - 05:59
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Albania Seeks International Support for Earthquake Recovery

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama attends the funeral of six members of the Cara family, killed during an earthquake that shook…
Europe

UK Attack Now Political Football as Johnson, Corbyn Spar

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, and Home Secretary Priti Patel attend the scene at London Bridge in…
Europe

Climate Talks Open in Madrid Amid Dire Warnings

A protester holding a placard attends the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Hamburg, Germany,…
Europe

Irish PM Suffers By-election Defeats Ahead of National Vote

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Britain and the European Union…
Silicon Valley & Technology

EU Antitrust Regulators Investigating Google’s Data Collection

FILE - Google CEO Sundar Pichai (R) and Philipp Justus, Google Vice President for Central Europe and the German-speaking Countries, attend the opening of the new Alphabet's Google Berlin office in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 22, 2019.