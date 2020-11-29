Europe

UK Inquiry Looks into Role of Air Pollution in Death of Girl

By Agence France-Presse
November 29, 2020 11:40 PM
Britain Air Pollution
A view of London's skyline, April 3, 2019.

LONDON - A public inquiry opens Monday in London to determine the role played by air pollution in the death of a girl living near a busy London street, a case that could set a precedent. 

Then 9 years old, Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah died February 15, 2013, of a serious asthma attack after nearly three years of repeated attacks and more than 30 hospitalizations related to the disease.  

An initial investigation, in 2014, determined that she died of acute respiratory failure caused by severe asthma. But those findings were overturned in 2019 and a new investigation was ordered because of new evidence regarding air pollution risks, highlighted in a report in 2018.  

This second investigation, which begins Monday and will last two weeks, will examine the levels of pollution to which Ella had been exposed and determine whether they caused her death. 

If the coroner, charged with identifying the reason for death, concludes that air pollution directly caused Ella's death, that would set a precedent. 

The girl is believed to be the first person in the United Kingdom to have air pollution as the cause of death. 

'Striking link'

Ella lived less than 30 meters from the South Circular, a busy and regularly congested route in South London.  

In 2018, Professor Stephen Holgate, a British air pollution expert, noted a "striking link" between Ella's emergency hospitalizations and the recorded peaks of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and airborne particles, the most harmful pollutants. 

The investigation will examine possible failures by the authorities to take measures to reduce pollution and inform the public about the health risks. 

Officials from the British Ministries of Transport, Environment and Health will be heard, as well as Holgate. 

Ella's mother, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, will testify during the second week of the investigation. 

"It has been almost eight years since Ella passed away and it has been a long and difficult struggle to get this investigated, with obstacles in the way. I want justice for Ella and the true cause of her death written on her death certificate," Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said in a statement, before the opening of the second investigation. 

“She was the life and soul of our home, always playing music, dancing with my other daughter, Sophia. She had a lot of influence on her younger siblings, encouraging them to succeed, their doing sports,” she said. 

According to figures from the city of London, 99% of the city exceeds the limits recommended by the WHO in terms of air pollution.  

Last month, the executive director of the Clean Air Fund, Jane Burston, noted "that children in London age 4 were .2% more likely to be hospitalized with asthma on days when nitrogen dioxide pollution is high." 

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said last month, citing supporting figures, that air quality had improved since 2016. He highlighted the measures put in place since his election, including enforcement last year of an "ultra-low emission zone" (ULEZ) that forces the drivers of the most polluting vehicles to pay a daily tax on entry. 

Related Stories

Health workers in personal protective equipment carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in New Delhi, India, Nov. 19, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Delhi Battles Twin Health Emergencies, Pandemic and Pollution
Doctors say pandemic is extracting a heavier toll in city as air pollution levels spike dangerously, making its 20 million residents more vulnerable to virus
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 02:02 PM
A girl plays with fireworks during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. More than a…
South & Central Asia
India Celebrates Diwali Amid Pandemic, Pollution Fears
People were encouraged to stay home
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 08:05 PM
A girl plays with fireworks during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. More than a…
South & Central Asia
India Celebrates Diwali Amid Pandemic, Pollution Fears
People were encouraged to stay home
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 08:05 PM
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 9/19/20 New York will finally enforce plastic bag ban starting October 19th after getting…
Science & Health
US Among Top Contributors to Ocean Plastic Pollution
United States generates more plastic waste than any other country, ranks third in contributions to ocean plastic pollution, according to 2016 data
Asher Jones
By Asher Jones
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:17 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Latest News

Europe

Dozens Reported Detained in Anti-Lukashenko Marches in Belarus 

Demonstrators, some of them wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus attend an opposition rally to protest…
Europe

Court Orders France to Rethink 30-Person Limit on Worship 

Church-goers wearing face masks attend a church service at Saint-Francois-Xavier church in Paris, France, Nov. 29, 2020.
Europe

Opposition Calls on Hungary's Orban to Sack Museum Head for Likening Soros to Hitler 

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire investor George Soros speaks to the audience at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019…
Europe

Pandemic Calls off Christmas Markets in Europe

People walk at the Roemerberg square in central Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 27, 2020.
Europe

Britain, France in Pact to Stop Illegal Migrant Crossings

-- AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2020 -- Migrants sit onboard a boat navigating in agitated waters between Sangatte and Cap Blanc…