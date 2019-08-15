Europe

UK Labour's Plan to Stop No-Deal Brexit Gets Mixed Reception

August 15, 2019 07:21 AM
Demonstrators walk a flock of sheep through the streets as part of a protest against Brexit, in central London, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Protestors are walking sheep past government buildings as part of 'Farmers for a People's Vote' to highlight the…

LONDON - Britain's fractious opposition politicians are giving a mixed reception to a plan by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to block a no-deal Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal. Many economists say a no-deal Brexit will cause economic turmoil.

Corbyn has written to other parties saying he plans to call a no-confidence vote in Johnson's government when Parliament returns from its summer break in September.
 
He says Parliament should then unite behind a Corbyn-led “temporary government” that would seek a delay to Brexit and call a national election.
 
Some lawmakers welcomed the idea. But Jo Swinson, leader of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, said Thursday that the idea was “nonsense” because Corbyn is a divisive figure.

