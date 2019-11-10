Europe

UK Parties Attack Rival Spending Plans in Election Feud

By Associated Press
November 10, 2019 08:08 AM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Nov. 10, 2019.

LONDON - Britain's biggest political parties are accusing each other of financial recklessness as they vie to win voters' trust on the economy ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election.
 
The main opposition Labour Party accused the governing Conservatives on Sunday of spreading fake news with an eye-catching claim that Labour spending pledges will cost 1.2 trillion pounds ($1.5 trillion) over five years.
 
The figure is based on assuming a Labour government would implement every policy it has adopted in principle. Labour says not all those pledges will be in its official election platform.
 
Labour economy spokesman John McDonnell said the Conservative figure was "an incompetent mish-mash of debunked estimates and bad maths."
 
Treasury chief Sajid Javid stood by the estimate, saying Labour's proposals were "absolutely reckless."

 

 

