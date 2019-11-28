Europe

UK Police Explain Decision on Prince Andrew Case

By Associated Press
November 28, 2019 03:00 PM
Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand,…
London police decide not to pursue a full investigation of allegations made against Prince Andrew by a woman who says she was trafficked by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

LONDON - London police are defending the decision not to pursue a full investigation of allegations made against Prince Andrew by a woman who says she was trafficked by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Police acknowledged Thursday that they received a complaint in 2015 from a woman alleging she was the victim of trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has said she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex three times with Prince Andrew starting in 2001, including once in London. She says she was 17 when they first had sex.

Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray said police concluded in 2016 after looking into the matter and consulting prosecutors that the London-based force was the wrong agency to investigate.

“Following the legal advice, it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the U.K.” he said.

The London police, he added, would not be the “appropriate authority” to investigate.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, died in prison in August in what the New York City coroner ruled as a suicide. He faced trafficking charges.

The Met's Murray said police reviewed its decision after Epstein's death and decided not to change policy.

Andrew, 59, has repeatedly denied the allegations, most recently during a televised interview broadcast nearly two weeks ago in which he lost public support by defending his friendship with Epstein and by not expressing sympathy for Epstein's many young female victims. The prince has since stepped down from royal duties because of the scandal.

A television interview with Giuffre is scheduled to be broadcast Monday in Britain. She has said Andrew must take responsibility for what he's done.

Murray also said that London police have not received a formal request for assistance from other law enforcement agencies investigating the case.

U.S. officials are still looking into the case and a number of civil lawsuits against Epstein's estate are in progress.

 

Related Stories

Britain's Prince Andrew reviews Chelsea Pensioners during the Founder's Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London,…
Europe
UK's Disgraced Prince Andrew Faces Uncertain Role in Future
The latest blow came when the board of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra announced that it was cutting ties to Andrew, who had been its patron
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 13:21
A combination photo of the front-pages of British newspapers on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 headlining the scandal surrounding…
Europe
Victims' Lawyer: Prince Andrew Must Talk to US Prosecutors
A lawyer for victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein says Britain's Prince Andrew should speak to U.S. investigators immediately about what he knew of the convicted pedophile
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 11:53
Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand,…
Europe
Backlash Over Prince Andrew Interview Sparks 'Palace Intrigue'
Some businesses are severing ties with beleaguered Andrew following his defense of his friendship with late American billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 16:33
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 03, 2019, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after speaking at the ASEAN…
Europe
Prince Andrew Disputes Accusations of Epstein Accuser
The prince is questioning the authenticity of a photograph of him with the woman and disputes ‘a number of things’ from her account
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/17/2019 - 00:12
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

UK Police Explain Decision on Prince Andrew Case

Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand,…
Europe

Ban Black Friday? French Activists, LAwmakers Want to Try

A woman gets off a tram advertising the Black Friday in Prague, Czech Republic, Nov. 28, 2019.
Europe

EU Parliament Declares Climate "Emergency" in Symbolic Move

Canoeists sail their way as water reaches the houses after the Ticino river overflowed its banks, in Pavia, Italy, Monday, Nov…
Europe

Death Toll Rises in Quake Ravaged Albania

Emergency personnel carry a body during a search for survivors in a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, Nov. 28, 2019.
Europe

France to Reconsider Conditions of Military Role in Africa

A woman looks at portraits of French soldiers, from left, Clement Frison Roche, Julien Carette, Pierre Bockel and Benjamin…