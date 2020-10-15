Europe

UK Queen Visits Novichok Lab in First Outing Since Lockdown

By Reuters
October 15, 2020 11:58 AM
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks at the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Science Park near Salisbury.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks at the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Science Park near Salisbury, Britain, Oct. 15, 2020.

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth on Thursday was carrying out her first major engagement since a coronavirus lockdown in March, visiting the Porton Down military research facility which was involved in dealing with a 2018 Novichok nerve agent attack.
 
The 94-year-old monarch, who spent Britain's national lockdown at Windsor Castle, has carried out her official duties remotely by video or telephone, or at her palace, since social restrictions were introduced. For her first public outing, she was joined by her grandson Prince William.
 
The top secret Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, in Porton Down in southwest England, identified the nerve agent used to attack Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in the nearby town of Salisbury two years ago.
 
Britain has accused two Russian agents backed by Moscow of carrying out the attack, a charge the Kremlin has rejected.
 
During their trip, the royals were due to meet the Porton Down staff and other military personnel who were involved in the Novichok clear-up operation along with scientists helping the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The formal purpose of the trip was to open the lab's new Energetics Analysis Centre, where the queen and the prince will be given a demonstration of a forensics explosives investigation.
 
They were also due to tour the lab's Energetic Enclosure to see a display of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence.
 
Porton Down was founded in 1916 as Britain's chemical and biological weapons laboratory, where defense ministry scientists carried out secret experiments involving some 20,000 servicemen, leading to the death of one from exposure to sarin nerve gas.
 
Since the 1960s, it has focused on developing countermeasures and defense and security technology, although its secret structure has always led to speculation about its activities.
 
"No aliens, either alive or dead have ever been taken to Porton Down," the government's website says.
 
Since March, the monarch's only public appearances have been at Windsor for a military ceremony in June to mark her birthday, and for a ceremony to knight record-breaking charity fundraiser, 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore.
 
She has also paid private visits to Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham in eastern England, her private residences.

Related Stories

In this image taken from video and made available by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II addresses the nation and the Commonwealth from Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Sunday April 5, 2020.
Europe
Queen Elizabeth II  Marks 94th Birthday Without Fanfare
The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marks the occasion — but in keeping with social distancing rules, there will be no visits
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 11:33 AM
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles after awarding Captain Sir Thomas Moore his knighthood during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, July 17, 2020.
Europe
Barbados Decision to Remove Queen Elizabeth as Head of State Blamed on China
Black Lives Matter and the Windrush scandal fuel goal to remove the queen as head of state
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 07:41 PM
Prof. Jenny Hocking, left, arrives at the Federal Court in Sydney, Monday, July 31, 2017. Hocking, a Monash University…
East Asia Pacific
Australian Court Rules Queen's Letters Can Be Made Public
The High Court overturned lower court rulings that more than 200 letters between the monarch and Governor-General Sir John Kerr were personal and might never be made public
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 10:38 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

UK Queen Visits Novichok Lab in First Outing Since Lockdown

Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks at the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Science Park near Salisbury.
Europe

London Put On High Alert for COVID-19

People walk down the steps of the main entrance of Waterloo train station, at which point they are allowed to remove their face coverings, in London, Oct. 15, 2020.
Europe

French Police Search Officials' Homes in COVID-19 Probe

FILE - French Health Minister Olivier Veran, wearing a protective face mask, holds a COVID test during a news conference at Bichat hospital in Paris, France, Oct. 1, 2020. Veran's home was among those searched as part of a COVID response probe.
Europe

EU Imposes Sanctions on 6 Russians Over Navalny Poisoning

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is pictured at Charite hospital in Berlin
Europe

Man Who Attacked Paris Police Officer Sentenced to 28 Years

FILE - In this June 6, 2017 file photo, police officers and soldiers seal off the access to Notre Dame cathedral after a man…