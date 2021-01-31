Europe

UK Set to Formally Apply for Trans-Pacific Trade Bloc Membership 

By Reuters
January 31, 2021 09:48 AM
FILE - British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore, Dec. 10, 2020.
FILE - British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore, Dec. 10, 2020.

LONDON - Britain will next week formally apply to join a trans-Pacific trading bloc of 11 countries, with negotiations set to start later this year, the government has said.

Since leaving the European Union, Britain has made clear its desire to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which removes most tariffs between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

"One year after our departure for the EU we are forging new partnerships that will bring enormous economic benefits for the people of Britain," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Trade minister Liz Truss told Times Radio: "On Monday I am putting in the letter of intent" and that she expected formal negotiations will start in the spring.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Britain will not publish an assessment of the economic benefits of CPTPP membership before requesting to join it - contrary to earlier promises.

Previous government economic analyses of Brexit have pointed to small boosts to economic output from additional trade deals.

The government said joining CPTPP would remove tariffs on food and drink and cars, while helping to boost the technology and services sectors.

"Applying to be the first new country to join the CPTPP demonstrates our ambition to do business on the best terms with our friends and partners all over the world and be an enthusiastic champion of global free trade," Johnson said.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A truck from Britain drives through a customs area to enter France at the Eurotunnel terminal, in Coquelles, northern France, Jan. 1, 2021.
Europe
Brexit Bites for British Businesses as Border Delays Slow Trade
Government says ‘teething problems’ will be sorted out, but analysts warn of structural issues in Brexit deal
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 02:10 PM
Map of Xinjiang Province in China.
Europe
Britain Cuts Business Links to Chinese Province Xinjiang
Reports show Xinjiang to be scene of 'harrowing' human rights violations against Muslim Uighurs
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 01:20 PM
Lorries and cars disembark from a ferry arriving from Scotland at the P&O ferry terminal in the port at Larne on the north…
Economy & Business
Scottish Fishermen Halt Exports Due to Brexit Red Tape
Fishing exporters told Reuters their businesses could become unviable after the introduction of health certificates, customs declarations and other paperwork added days to their delivery times and hundreds of pounds to the cost of each load
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:11 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

UK Set to Formally Apply for Trans-Pacific Trade Bloc Membership 

FILE - British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore, Dec. 10, 2020.
Europe

Wrangle Over Valuable Art Uncovered in Cypriot Ghost Town  

People walk on a beach inside an area fenced off by the Turkish military since 1974 in the abandoned coastal area of Varosha, a…
Europe

Toilet Brushes, Blue Pants: Symbols of Russia's Protests

Riot police detain a man during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 31, 2021.
South & Central Asia

NATO Sources: Foreign Troops to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond May Deadline

British soldiers with NATO-led Resolute Support Mission arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 6, 2020…
Europe

More than 3,000 Reportedly Detained in Russian Protests Supporting Opposition Leader  

Police detain protesters during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg on January 31…