Europe

Ukraine Approves Legislation in Bid for IMF Aid

By Associated Press
March 31, 2020 07:25 AM
Ukrainian lawmakers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus attend an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kyiv.
Ukrainian lawmakers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus attend an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2020.

KYIV - Ukraine's parliament has voted to lift the ban on the sale of farmland in a move that would allow the country to get $8 billion worth of aid from the International Monetary Fund.  

The bill, long pushed by economists to stimulate investment in agriculture, was approved by 259 votes out of 450 late Monday. It opens up the land market for Ukrainian citizens starting from July 1, 2021, and for Ukrainian companies starting from 2024.  

Ukrainians will vote on a nationwide referendum on whether to allow foreigners to buy farmland.  

FILE - In this handout photo released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 13, 2020.

Speaking in parliament Monday night, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed the importance of getting the IMF loan.  

"It is really important for us, to sign the memorandum with the IMF, and you know well that the two main conditions were the land law and the banking law," Zelenskiy said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal echoed his sentiment in televised remarks Monday.  

"Without the support of international organizations we will have to fall into the abyss of a financial meltdown," Shmyhal said.  

Earlier Monday, lawmakers approved the banking law in the first reading. It prevents former owners of banks that were nationalized or liquidated from regaining ownership rights or receiving compensation from state funds.  

Some said that the bill, among others, targets billionaire tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky, whose Privatbank was nationalized in 2016 and who sought to get it back using his connections to Zelenskiy. In recent months, Zelenskiy has been trying to distance himself from Kolomoisky, who wasn't hiding his ambitions to influence both domestic and foreign policies, observers say.

According to Zelenskiy, once Ukraine fulfills the conditions outlined by the IMF, it will receive the first batch of funds — $1.75-$2 billion — in 15 days.  

"We agreed with the management of the IMF," Zelenskiy said.

Related Stories

Ukraine's parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov, center, and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, right, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus talk at an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2020.
Europe
Ukraine Parliament Approves New Finance, Health Ministers
At an extraordinary session, lawmakers also approved the first reading of a new banking law that was needed to qualify for some $5.5 billion in funding from the IMF
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:41
Ukraine's newly elected Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks at the parliament session hall in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2020.
Europe
Ukraine's Parliament Approves Shmyhal as PM Amid Government Reshuffle
The reshuffling comes less than a year after Zelenskiy ushered in the youngest and freshest government to reduce the influence of oligarchs and eliminate opportunities for corruption
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 15:27
Then-General Prosecutor of Ukraine Viktor Shokin speaks during news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 16, 2015.
Europe
Ukraine Opens Case Involving Former Prosecutor General
Case concerns alleged pressure by then-US vice president Joe Biden to get rid of Viktor Shokin; legal experts dismiss move as meaningless
Default Author Profile
By Tatiana Vorozhko
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 07:14
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Ukraine Approves Legislation in Bid for IMF Aid

Ukrainian lawmakers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus attend an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kyiv.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Russia Embraces Quarantine Tactics Amid Coronavirus Surge

Police officers walk along the Red Square after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Moscow, Russia, March 30, 2020.
Europe

Spain Postpones 5G Spectrum Auction Due To Coronavirus

An exhibitor points to a screen displaying 5G spectrums during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 5, 2015. Ninety…
Europe

UK's Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Bid Farewell to Royal  Roles 

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Tries Tracking Coronavirus, Sparking Privacy Concerns

Latest news