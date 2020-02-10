Europe

Ukraine Minister Sees No Preparations for New Russia Talks, Has Low Expectations

By Reuters
February 10, 2020 02:35 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, attend a working session at the Elysee Palace in Paris, to find a way to end the five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine.
FILE - From left, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a working session in Paris, Dec. 9, 2019.

ROME - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Monday he saw no preparations taking place for a promised summit over the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, adding that he had little hope it would make any progress even if it goes ahead.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met in Paris in December to discuss the long-running Ukraine crisis and agreed to get together again within four months to keep the dialogue open.

FILE - Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystayko gestures while speaking to the media during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 10, 2020.

"I am confident that when leaders say they will meet in April then they will ... what I don't see though is the preparation," Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told reporters during a visit to Italy.

"Before the December meeting ... (preparations) started half a year beforehand. Now we have two months to go and I have not seen anything prepared. Maybe it will be a much faster process than last time and maybe we will make much more progress. I am sorry, but I doubt it."

The conflict in eastern Ukraine that broke out in 2014 has killed more than 13,000 people, left a large swathe of Ukraine de facto controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, and aggravated the deepest east-west rift since the Cold War.

The December summit did not produce the sort of breakthrough some had hoped for, such as an agreement on expanding a cease-fire zone, but it did lead to a prisoner exchange deal.

Prystaiko welcomed the subsequent large-scale prisoner swap that took place at the end of last year, but noted that more people had died in continued fighting in January 2020 than in the same month a year earlier.

"We haven't managed to achieve a cease-fire. ... But even if we have just an exchange of prisoners, that is a good step for Ukrainians," he said.
 

Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Ukraine Minister Sees No Preparations for New Russia Talks, Has Low Expectations

French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, attend a working session at the Elysee Palace in Paris, to find a way to end the five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Europe

A Bridge Too Far? UK Looks at Linking Scotland, Northern Ireland

FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Dec. 17, 2019.
USA

Trump: Time to Negotiate 'Very Seriously' With EU on Trade

President Donald Trump speaks during a 'White House Business Session with our Nation's Governors," in the State Dinning Room of the White House, in Washington, Feb.10, 2020.
US Politics

Barr: Justice Department Has Process to Take Ukraine Info From Giuliani

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, right, with FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich standing behind him, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice, in Washington, Feb. 10, 2020.
Europe

Moscow Court Extends House Arrest of American Investor Calvey

Founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund Michael Calvey sits in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 10, 2020.

Latest news