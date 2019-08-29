Europe

Ukraine Official: Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners

By Reuters
August 29, 2019 11:47 PM
Ukrainian sailors sit inside a defendants' cage prior to a hearing at a court in Moscow on July 17, 2019.
KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian prisoners, including sailors and filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, are flying back to Ukraine after a prisoner swap was completed with Russia, according to comments that were reposted on Facebook by Ukraine’s general prosecutor.

Neither the general prosecutor’s spokesman nor Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s spokeswoman were immediately available for comment.

Russia had transferred Sentsov from a remote Arctic prison to custody in Moscow amid talks with Kyiv on a possible prisoner swap, news agencies TASS and Interfax reported Thursday.

A Ukrainian court also freed a senior Russian journalist accused of supporting pro-Russian separatists.

Securing a prisoner swap would be a win for Zelenskiy, who became president this year promising to bring an end to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops have been battling Russian-backed forces in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine since 2014, in a conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives. Sporadic fighting continues despite a ceasefire agreement.

Russia is holding dozens of Ukrainian captives from the conflict as well as 24 sailors who were captured last year.
 

