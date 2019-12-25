Europe

Ukraine Opens Probe Over Russia's Railway Bridge to Crimea

By Associated Press
December 25, 2019 09:50 AM
People celebrate the arrival of the train from Russia in Sevastopol, Crimea, after it crossed a bridge linking Russia and the…
People celebrate the arrival of the train from Russia in Sevastopol, Crimea, after it crossed a bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula Dec. 25, 2019.

MOSCOW - Ukrainian officials opened a criminal probe Wednesday after a passenger train from Russia arrived in Crimea via a new Russian-built bridge, arguing that the train illegally carried people across the Ukrainian border.
                   
Earlier this week Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the railway bridge to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. He said 14 million passengers and about 13 million tons of cargo are expected to move across the bridge next year. The train arrived in Sevastopol from St. Petersburg, Russia's second largest city.
                   
Russia annexed Crimea on the grounds that residents of the peninsula voted to join up with Russia. The annexation elicited widespread international censure including U.S. and European Union sanctions on Russia. Ukraine has blocked shipment of supplies via its territory to Crimea.
                   
 The Ukrainian government has repeatedly said the new bridge was built in violation of international laws. In October 2018, prosecutors opened a criminal case against the companies involved in its construction.

Related Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks to workers after riding a train across a bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula in Taman, Russia, Dec. 23, 2019.
Europe
Amid Western Condemnation, Putin Opens Crimea Bridge to Rail Traffic
Kyiv, United States, and European Union condemn Russia’s construction of bridge, calling it violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 09:45
FILE - Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar activists hold portraits with the names of victims of the Russian annexation of Crimea, during a rally in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2017.
Europe
UN Decries Continuing Violations in East Ukraine, Russian-Occupied Crimea
While pointing to rights abuses in both government and separatist-controlled areas, UN report also notes that new government in Kyiv shows promising signs of the country turning a corner
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 08:59
Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a motorbike during the Babylon's Shadow bike show camp near in Sevastopol, Crimea, Aug. 10, 2019.
Europe
Kyiv Protests Putin's Visit to Annexed Crimea
Putin was shown on state television in a leather jacket at a biker show organized by the Night Wolves motorcycle club in Sevastopol, a city in the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow seized in 2014
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Sun, 08/11/2019 - 12:19
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Ukraine Opens Probe Over Russia's Railway Bridge to Crimea

People celebrate the arrival of the train from Russia in Sevastopol, Crimea, after it crossed a bridge linking Russia and the…
Europe

Unmerry Christmas as French Transport Strike Enters Fourth Week

A passenger walks with a scooter at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, Dec. 24, 2019.
Europe

Queen Elizabeth II, Close Family Celebrate Christmas

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits for her car after attending a Christmas day service at the St Mary Magdalene Church in…
Europe

Notre Dame Rector: Fragile Cathedral Might Not be Saved

Notre Dame cathedral is pictured in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Notre Dame Cathedral is unable to host Christmas services…
Europe

Pope Sends Special Christmas Message to South Sudanese Leaders

Pope Francis Christmas