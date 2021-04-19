Europe

Ukraine Tensions Reignite Russian-Turkish Battle over Waterway

By Dorian Jones
April 19, 2021 03:15 PM
The Russian Navy's Ropucha-class landing ship Korolev sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul,…
The Russian Navy's Ropucha-class landing ship Korolev sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 17, 2021.

ISTANBUL - Russia is continuing to build up its naval presence in the Black Sea, and The Sunday Times newspaper, quoting British naval sources, said Britain is also deploying two warships to beef up NATO’s presence, as tensions over Ukraine escalate.

Access to the Black Sea is through Turkey’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles waterways which are controlled by the 1936 Montreux Convention.

Retired Turkish Ambassador Mithat Rende, a maritime law analyst, said the current tensions underlines the treaty’s importance.

“Maritime powers, which are not are riparian states, they have limited access to the Black Sea," Rende said. "Because of the limited tonnage that each country cannot keep more than thirty thousand of tonnage capacity in the Black Sea and for a period for only 21 days. So, it probably desirable for certain countries, like the United States to have an alternative to Montreux."

Earlier this month, news reports said Russian President Vladimir Putin pressed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ensure NATO fully comply with the Montreux convention.

Huseyin Bagci of the Foreign Policy Institute in Ankara said Moscow sees the convention as key to Russian Black Sea hegemony.

“This is (the) only way which makes Black Sea at the same time a Russian sea, because the Russian navy is there dominating," Bagci said. "And the American warships are limited there. And so, it's good for Russia to have Montreux, maybe more than Turkey.”

But the future of the 80-year-old convention could be in question.

A Turkish commercial extolls the virtues of the Istanbul canal that would run parallel with the Bosphorus, offering a faster and safer passage for ships. The canal — whose construction is due to start in the coming months — is causing concern in Moscow.

Erdogan said this month the canal is not covered by Montreux, opening the door to potential unlimited use by any nation’s warships. Turkey-Russia relations analyst Zaur Gasimov at Bonn University said deliberations over Montreux gives Ankara leverage over Moscow.

“The Montreux agreement and how Turkey deals with it, that gives also a new possibility for Ankara to promote its interests in its interaction with Russia," Gasimov said. "That gives also certain leverage for Ankara to influence the situation the dynamics around the Black Sea region and even also to deepen the cooperation with the United States.”

But Erdogan’s plan is facing pushback. More than 100 retired Turkish admirals issued a statement this month, defending Montreux, claiming it guarantees Turkish control over the Bosphorus. The Turkish authorities put the admirals under investigation, accusing them of threatening the government.

Related Stories

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Regina Caeli noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 18, 2021.
Europe
Pope Calls on Russia, Ukraine to Seek Reconciliation
Pope Francis voices apprehension over recent Russian troop buildup near border with Ukraine and calls for efforts to ease tensions in 7-year conflict in eastern Ukraine
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 10:20 AM
FILE - A bird is silhouetted against full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 29, 2021. Russia on Saturday ordered the expulsion of Ukraine's consul in St. Peterburg for allegedly trying to obtain classified information.
Europe
Russia, Ukraine to Expel a Diplomat Each as Tensions Simmer
Moscow accused a Ukrainian diplomat Saturday of trying to obtain classified information and ordered him to leave the country by April 22; Kyiv responded in kind
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 04/17/2021 - 12:26 PM
A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a trench at a position on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Gorlivka,…
Europe
US General Sees 'Low to Medium' Risk of Russian Move on Ukraine
The commander of US military forces in Europe says the Russian buildup is concerning, but threat may be waning
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 06:04 PM
Dorian Jones
By
Dorian Jones

Latest News

Europe

Ukraine Tensions Reignite Russian-Turkish Battle over Waterway

The Russian Navy's Ropucha-class landing ship Korolev sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul,…
Europe

British PM Johnson Faces Scottish Independence Challenge

FILE - Demonstrators march for Scottish Independence through Glasgow City center, Scotland, Britain, Jan.11, 2020.
Europe

'Ultimate Betrayal' - Premier League Fan Groups Unite to Condemn Super League

A Tottenham Hotspur fan holds an anti Super League banner outside the Tottenham Hotspur Training Center.
Europe

Hunger-Striking Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Moved to Prison Hospital 

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS…
Extremism Watch

US-Backed Syrian Forces Hand Over 34 Children of IS Fighters to Russia 

Children walk out of a building during the handover of orphaned children, whose parents were suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group, to a Russian delegation by Syrian Kurdish officials, in Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli, April 18, 2021.