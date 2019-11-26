Europe

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Discussed Gas Contract With Putin

November 26, 2019 08:28 AM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during his long time talks with journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2019.
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2019.

KYIV - Ukraine's president says he has discussed a new contract for natural gas supplies from Russia during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed the gas deal with Putin during Monday's phone call. Zelenskiy said Tuesday that the deal is a priority for Ukraine and important for Europe's energy security.

Talks on a replacing a contract expiring this year have dragged, raising fears of disruptions of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine.

Price and debt disputes led to disruptions of Russian gas deliveries to European customers during the winters of 2006 and 2009.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have remained badly strained since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Moscow's support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
 

Europe

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Discussed Gas Contract With Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during his long time talks with journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2019.
Middle East

Russia Warns Syria's Kurds Against Relying on US Support

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Africa

13 French Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Collision in Mali

Soldiers stand at the entry of the 5th RHC (Fighter Helicopter Regiment) base, the regiment 7 of the soldiers killed in the…
Europe

One Year On, Once-Jailed Ukraine Filmmaker Accepts EU Award

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov addresses the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 26, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

pope japan visit
Pope Francis leaving Japan