Europe

Ukrainian President Says War With Russia Is Worst-case Possibility

By Reuters
September 10, 2021 10:45 AM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at Yalta European Strategy forum in Kyiv, Ukraine September 10, 2021. Ukrainian…
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at the Yalta European Strategy forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 10, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Friday that all-out war with neighboring Russia was a possibility, and that he wanted to have a substantive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Asked at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) summit if there could really be all out-war with Russia, which seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and backs pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east, Zelenskiy said: "I think there can be." 

"It's the worst thing that could happen, but unfortunately there is that possibility," he added, speaking in Ukrainian. Kyiv says the conflict in eastern Ukraine has killed 14,000 people since 2014. 

Zelenskiy said relations with the United States had improved, but he bemoaned the fact that Ukraine had not received a clear answer to its request to join the NATO military alliance — a move that would be certain to infuriate Moscow. 

"We have not received ... a direct position on Ukraine's accession to NATO," he said. "Ukraine has been ready for a long time." 

He said a refusal to admit Ukraine would weaken NATO while playing into Russia's hands. 

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, April 19, 2021.
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, April 19, 2021.

Tensions between Kyiv and Moscow increased earlier this year when fighting in eastern Ukraine intensified and Russia massed more troops near the border. 

Moscow accused Ukraine of losing interest in peace talks, while Zelenskiy pushed in vain for a meeting with Putin in the conflict zone. 

"Honestly, I don't have time to think about him," Zelenskiy said on Friday. 

"I'm more interested in whether we can really meet substantively, not declaratively as he does with some states," he added. 

"It seems to me that today ... they do not see the sense in resolving issues. End the war and resolve conflict issues quickly — they don't want this." 
 

Related Stories

President Joe Biden, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Sept. 1, 2021.
Europe
Biden Assures Ukraine's Zelenskiy of Continued US Support
Ukrainian leader played unexpected role in 2020 US presidential election
Ostap Yarysh
By Ostap Yarysh
Wed, 09/01/2021 - 05:52 AM
High ranking officials attend the Crimea Platform summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Crimean Platform, an…
Europe
Ukraine Opens International Summit on Crimea
Representatives from 46 nations and alliances gather to discuss Ukraine regaining control of peninsula
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 10:55 AM
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine, April 11, 2021.
Europe
UN Report: Human Rights Violations Permeate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine  
Report finds an estimated 4,000 detained have been subjected to torture or ill-treatment in government-, rebel-controlled territories 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 07/11/2021 - 09:32 AM
TOPSHOT - An Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench as he stands at his post on the frontline with Russia backed separatists…
USA
US Sending Ukraine Millions in Security Assistance
$150 million package includes counter-artillery systems, counter-drone systems and secure communication equipment
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 06:47 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Russia Looks South to Afghanistan, Warily

FILE - Russian troops line up before the start of joint military drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at the Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Aug. 10, 2021.
Europe

Russia Completes Nord Stream 2 Construction, Gas Not Yet Flowing

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad…
Europe

Albanian PM: Afghan Withdrawal Raises Questions, But Saving Lives Comes First

The second flight with 95 evacuated citizens from Afghanistan arrives at the International Airport in Tirana, Albania, Aug. 27, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Denmark Lifts All COVID Curbs

Nightlife has resurfaced after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) shutdown, in Copenhagen
Europe

Britain Threatens to Send Migrant Boats Back to France 

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought ashore at Dungeness in Kent, after being picked-up…