Europe

Ukrainian Women Troops Marching in Heels Spark Outrage

By AFP
July 03, 2021 07:53 AM
A handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Defence ministry press-service on July 2, 2021 shows the Ukrainian female soldiers wearing heels while taking part in the the military parade rehearsal in Kyiv.
A handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Defence ministry press-service on July 2, 2021 shows the Ukrainian female soldiers wearing heels while taking part in the the military parade rehearsal in Kyiv.

KYIV - Ukrainian authorities found themselves buried in controversy Friday after official pictures showed women soldiers practicing for a parade in heels.

Ukraine is preparing to stage a military parade next month to mark 30 years of independence following the Soviet Union's breakup, and the defense ministry released photographs of fatigue-clad women soldiers marching in mid-heel black pumps.

"Today, for the first time, training takes place in heeled shoes," cadet Ivanna Medvid was quoted as saying by the defense ministry's information site ArmiaInform.

"It is slightly harder than in army boots, but we are trying," Medvid added in comments released on Thursday.

The choice of footwear sparked a torrent of criticism on social media and in parliament, and led to accusations that women soldiers had been sexualized.

"The story of a parade in heels is a real disgrace," commentator Vitaly Portnikov said on Facebook, arguing that some Ukrainian officials had a "medieval" mindset.

Another commentator, Maria Shapranova, accused the defense ministry of "sexism and misogyny."

"High heels is a mockery of women imposed by the beauty industry," she fumed.

Several Ukrainian lawmakers close to Ukraine's former president Petro Poroshenko showed up in parliament with pairs of shoes and encouraged the defense minister to wear high heels to the parade.

"It is hard to imagine a more idiotic, harmful idea," said Inna Sovsun, a member of the Golos party, pointing to health risks.

She also said that Ukraine's women soldiers -- like men -- were risking their lives and "do not deserve to be mocked".

Ukraine has been battling Russian-backed separatists in the country's industrial east, in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

Olena Kondratyuk, deputy speaker of the legislature said authorities should publicly apologize for "humiliating" women and conduct an enquiry. 

Kondratyuk said that more than 13,500 women had fought in the current conflict.

More than 31,000 women now serve in the Ukrainian armed forces, including more than 4,000 of whom are officers.

Related Stories

TOPSHOT - An Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench as he stands at his post on the frontline with Russia backed separatists…
USA
US Sending Ukraine Millions in Security Assistance
$150 million package includes counter-artillery systems, counter-drone systems and secure communication equipment
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 06:47 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Latest News

Europe

Ukrainian Women Troops Marching in Heels Spark Outrage

A handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Defence ministry press-service on July 2, 2021 shows the Ukrainian female soldiers wearing heels while taking part in the the military parade rehearsal in Kyiv.
Europe

Major Swedish Supermarket Chain Hit by Cyberattack

An illustration of a cyberattack in progress. (Diaa Bekheet)
Europe

Powers of New High Representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina Lie in Board’s Hands

Map of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Europe

French Far-right Chief Under Fire for Her Mainstream Turn

FILE - In this June 27, 2021 file photo, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen enters her car after voting for the regional…
East Asia Pacific

Swim Caps for Thick, Curly Hair Not Allowed at Olympics

Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming