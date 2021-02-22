Europe

UN Chief Demands Immediate Return to Democratic Rule in Myanmar

By Lisa Schlein
February 22, 2021 08:28 AM
FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

GENEVA - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced the military coup in Myanmar and demanded an immediate return to democratic rule.  Guterres condemned Myanmar’s repressive actions in his opening address to the 46th session of the UN Human rights Council. 

Guterres departed from his lengthy speech on COVID-19 related violations to blast Myanmar’s military for its takeover of the country’s democratically elected government.  

"We see the undermining of democracy, the use of brutal force, arbitrary arrests, repression in all its manifestations," Guterres said. "Restrictions of civic space.  Attacks on civil society.  Serious violations against minorities with no accountability, including what has rightly been called ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya population.  The list goes on.”

EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell talks to the press as he arrives to…
EU to Impose Sanctions on Myanmar   
US Secretary of State to join foreign ministers meeting in Brussels via videoconference   

Guterres said coups have no place in our modern world.  He praised the Human Rights Council for its recent and timely focus on this critical situation. 

The council held an emergency session on the Myanmar crisis on February 12 and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detained people, including the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Over the coming month, the council will examine the human rights records of Myanmar and many other countries accused of gross violations of human rights.   The council will focus on ways in which COVID-19 has accelerated inequalities, setback progress on poverty reduction and deepened discrimination and racism.

Guterres said the pandemic has triggered a vicious circle of violations.  He said unscrupulous leaders are using COVID-19 as a pretext to entrench their power and criminalize fundamental freedoms.  

He said the virus has spurred resurgent neo-Nazism and white supremacist movements, as well as racially and ethnically motivated terrorism.

"The danger of these hate-driven movements is growing by the day.  Let us call them what they are," Guterres said. "White supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are more than domestic terror threats.  They are becoming a transnational threat.  These and other groups have exploited the pandemic to boost their ranks through social polarization and political and cultural manipulation.”   

UN Chief Guterres warned these extremist movements represented the number one internal security threat in several countries.  He said global coordinated action was needed to defeat this grave and growing danger.

He noted similar global coordinated action was needed to defeat the pandemic, which has killed millions of people and ruined many more lives.

Related Stories

Demonstrators protest against military coup in Yangon
East Asia Pacific
Anti-Coup Protesters Fill Myanmar Streets, Ignoring Open Threat from Military Leaders
Activist group calls for general strike in defiance of message warning that protesters are leading people “ to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life”
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 03:14 AM
EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell talks to the press as he arrives to…
East Asia Pacific
EU to Impose Sanctions on Myanmar   
US Secretary of State to join foreign ministers meeting in Brussels via videoconference   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:06 AM
People gather during a candlelight vigil to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21, 2021. REUTERS…
East Asia Pacific
Thousands Protest in Myanmar after 2 Demonstrators Killed
Despite violence against protesters and a rumored internet blackout, more demonstrations are planned for Monday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 04:16 AM
Medical students wearing face mask and hold placard as they gathers during an Anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday,…
East Asia Pacific
Actor Arrested, 2 Myanmar Protesters Killed by Gunfire
Protesters killed as security forces fire live rounds in Mandalay, witnesses say
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 11:00 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Latest News

Economy & Business

European Markets Slump at Start of Trading Week

FILE - A trader works in front of a news broadcast on a TV at the stock exchange in Frankfurt.
Europe

UN Chief Demands Immediate Return to Democratic Rule in Myanmar

FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
East Asia Pacific

EU to Impose Sanctions on Myanmar   

EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell talks to the press as he arrives to…
Africa

Italy's Ambassador to DRC Killed in Ambush

A general view of locked entrance to Level III Indian Field Hospital, where dead body of Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio lies.
Europe

Spain Putsch Anniversary Raises Questions on Democracy 

Antonio Tejero, Spanish Civil Guard, raises arm during an attempted coup in the Spanish Parliament, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 23, 1981.