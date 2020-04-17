Europe

UN, EU, US Welcome Release, Exchange of Prisoners in E. Ukraine

By VOA News
April 17, 2020 02:34 AM
Separatist war prisoners, some of them wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, sit in a bus after they were…
Separatist war prisoners, some of them wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, sit in a bus after they were exchanged near the checkpoint Horlivka, eastern Ukraine, April 16, 2020.

The United Nations, the European Union and the United States welcomed the release and exchange of prisoners in eastern Ukraine, which has been torn by a 6-year-old armed conflict.

The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he remained hopeful this “humanitarian action” ahead of Orthodox Easter “will serve as a positive step toward more progress, including a permanent cease-fire,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“Further disengagement of forces and unimpeded humanitarian access across the contact line is expected as part of ongoing peace efforts of international actors,” added Dujarric.

Guterres urged all parties engaged in the conflict “to take further measures in order to enable progress” in the implementation of peace agreements.

“Full implementation of the Minsk agreements is the only way to reach a sustainable and peaceful solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” said Peter Stano, lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU.

“Russia and the armed formations that it backs must also ensure freedom of movement across the contact line for the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission” and other humanitarian actors, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to reach all those still in detention, the statement reads.

The EU also reaffirmed its strong support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Foreign ministers of France and Germany said in a joint statement that the release and exchange of prisoners related to the conflict in eastern Ukraine “represents significant progress” for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, and the conclusions of the summit in Paris on December 9, 2019, “with respect to upholding the cease-fire, mine clearance, the opening of new crossing points and the identification of new disengagement zones.”

In a Twitter message, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine welcomed the move and commended the country’s government on its “continued efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution to the Russia-instigated conflict in Ukraine.”

It is also called on Russia "to immediately release all other Ukrainians who remain unjustly imprisoned and fully withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory."

Thursday’s prisoner exchange was the third since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was elected in a landslide last year on promises to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which began in 2014. More than 14,000 people have been killed, and it has heightened tensions between Russia and the West.

Related Stories

A view of a forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power…
Europe
New Wildfires in Area Around Ukraine's Chernobyl Plant
The fires are in the 2,600-square-kilometer (1,000-square-mile) Chernobyl Exclusion Zone that was established after the 1986 disaster that sent radioactive fallout over much of Europe
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 14:03
Ukrainian war prisoners, escorted by Russia-backed separatist soldiers, all wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk to be exchanged near a checkpoint in Horlivka, eastern Ukraine, April 16, 2020.
Europe
Ukraine, Russia-Backed Separatists Begin Prisoner Swap
The exchange comes as part of an agreement brokered last year at a summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 08:55
FILE - Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson departs after testifying at a House Intelligence Committee closed-door hearing on a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 4, 2019.
US Politics
Trump Fires Watchdog Who Handled Ukraine Complaint
Trump informed Senate intelligence committee Friday of his decision to fire Michael Atkinson
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 23:06
Ukraine's parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov, center, and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, right, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus talk at an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2020.
Europe
Ukraine Parliament Approves New Finance, Health Ministers
At an extraordinary session, lawmakers also approved the first reading of a new banking law that was needed to qualify for some $5.5 billion in funding from the IMF
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:41
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Latest news

Europe

UN, EU, US Welcome Release, Exchange of Prisoners in E. Ukraine

Separatist war prisoners, some of them wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, sit in a bus after they were…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia Postpones WWII Victory Day Celebrations 

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain to Extend Lockdown for 3 More Weeks 

In this photo made available by 10 Downing Street, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during a coronavirus media…
Europe

New Wildfires in Area Around Ukraine's Chernobyl Plant

A view of a forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Criticizes US Move to Halt WHO Funding 

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaks to the media after a meeting on divisive migrant issue in Paris, France, July 22,…