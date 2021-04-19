Europe

UN Experts Scathing About 'Tone-Deaf' UK Report on Racial Equality

By Reuters
April 19, 2021 07:58 AM
A man holds a Black Lives Matter flag as he protests the shooting death of Daunte Wright in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department
The report was ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government after widespread Black Lives Matter protests last summer in the United States.

GENEVA - U.N. human rights experts on Monday rejected a review commissioned by Britain's government into race inequality as an attempt to "normalize white supremacy despite considerable research and evidence of institutional racism."
 
The report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, issued on March 31, said that Britain should be seen as a "model for other white-majority countries" - a conclusion that provoked fury from domestic critics who branded it a "whitewash."
 
"In 2021, it is stunning to read a report on race and ethnicity that repackages racist tropes and stereotypes into fact, twisting data and misapplying statistics and studies into conclusory findings and ad hominem attacks on people of African descent,” the U.N. working group of experts on people of African descent said in a statement.
 
“... the suggestion that family structure, rather than institutionalized and structural discriminatory practices are the central features of the Black experience is a tone-deaf attempt at rejecting the lived realities of people of African descent and other ethnic minorities in the UK.”
 
The report was ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government after widespread Black Lives Matter protests last summer, triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in the United States.
 
Johnson has said the report - which said geography, family and socio-economic factors played a greater role on people's life chances than race - was stimulating but that more needed to be done to tackle racism.
 
The experts said the report used familiar arguments to justify racial hierarchy. "This attempt to normalize white supremacy despite considerable research and evidence of institutional racism is an unfortunate sidestepping of the opportunity to acknowledge the atrocities of the past and the contributions of all in order to move forward,” they said.
 
They denounced the report's "mythical representation of enslavement" as a bid to sanitize the history of trade in enslaved Africans by the former colonial power.
 
U.N. rights watchdogs, following visits in the last decade, have highlighted deep-rooted inequities health, education, employment, housing and criminal justice, they said.

Related Stories

Is Britain Out of Touch? Royals Racism Claim Fuels Debate Over Future of Commonwealth 
00:03:44
Europe
Is Britain Out of Touch? Royals Racism Claim Fuels Debate Over Commonwealth's Future 
Claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan of racism within Britain’s royal family have fueled a debate over race and colonialism in the Commonwealth - an association of 54 countries, mostly former British colonies, led by Queen Elizabeth. Henry Ridgwell reports from London. Camera:  Henry Ridgwell  
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 05:12 PM
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to School21, a secondary schools in east London,…
Europe
Prince William Defends British Royal Family Against Racism Claims
In comments made during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview broadcast Sunday in the US
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 08:55 AM
A Black Lives Matter protester and NYPD officers scuffle on the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration, Wednesday, July 15,…
USA
UN Experts Urge Far-Reaching US Reforms on Police Violence, Systemic Racism
World deliberative body also praises findings of Philadelphia-led probe of that city's response to protests over instances of police violence nationwide
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 03:36 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

UN Experts Scathing About 'Tone-Deaf' UK Report on Racial Equality

A man holds a Black Lives Matter flag as he protests the shooting death of Daunte Wright in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department
Europe

12 of Europe's Top Football Clubs Form Breakaway League, Amid Criticism

Manchester United team members celebrate scoring their second goal in their match against Burnley-Old Trafford, in Manchester, Britain, April 18, 2021.
Middle East

Israel, Greece Sign Record Defense Deal

FILE - A Greek national flag flutters as a formation of fighter jets fly over Athens, Greece, April 4, 2017. Israel and Greece on Sunday signed their biggest ever defense procurement deal.
Europe

Russia Expels 20 Czechs After Blast Blamed on Skripal Suspects

Police officers stand outside the Russian Embassy during a protest over Russian intelligence services alleged involvement in an ammunition depot explosion in the Vrbetice area in 2014, in Prague, Czech Republic, April 18, 2021.
South & Central Asia

In Pakistan, Clashes Between Police, Islamists Reportedly Leave 2 Dead   

Supporters of the banned Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) with sticks and stones block a road during a…