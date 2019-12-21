Europe

UN: Poland's New Judicial Law Undermines Independence of Judges

By Lisa Schlein
December 21, 2019 09:53 AM
FILE - People take part in a street protest to show solidarity with judges facing increased political pressure from the country's right-wing government, in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 1, 2019.
FILE - People take part in a street protest to show solidarity with judges facing increased political pressure from the country's right-wing government, in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 1, 2019.

GENEVA - The U.N. Human Rights Office warns that Poland’s new law, which makes it easier to fire judges, risks further undermining the independence of the judiciary in that country. The law, which had been proposed by Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party, was passed Friday by the country’s lower house of parliament.

U.N. officials say the law puts further constraints on the independence of judges by restricting their fundamental rights to freedom of association and freedom of expression.  

U.N. Human Rights Office spokesperson Rupert Colville says judges should not be politicized and should not bring politics into the court. Nevertheless, he told VOA, just like everybody else, judges have a right to hold their own opinions and seek membership in associations of their choosing.  He noted the new law seriously restricts these activities.

“Of course, the overall effect of that is really a very chilling effect on the judiciary. It is so restrictive that it may impact very much on their willingness to get involved in important and legitimate legal arguments and discussions,” he said.  

Colville said the law also may prevent judges from fulfilling their legal obligations under European Union law and even from applying EU law properly.  He added it also runs astray of international human rights law.

“According to the Human Rights Committee, for example, the requirement of independence in Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights refers in particular to the procedure and qualifications for the appointment of judges, guarantees relating to their security of tenure until the mandatory retirement age will expire their term of office,” Colville said.

Poland was elected to the 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council for a two-year term beginning 2020.  As an incoming member, Colville said Poland is expected to set a high standard of compliance with international human rights law.  He said it is expected to uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms around the world.

The new law now goes to the Senate, however, the upper house cannot block the legislation, only delay it.  

 

Related Stories

FILE - A demonstrator holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during a protest against judicial reforms, outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 3, 2018.
Europe
Poland Could Exit EU Over Judicial Reform Clash, Says Top Polish Court
Reform plans could contravene European law and exacerbate existing tensions between Brussels and Poland's ruling Law and Justice party
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:27
Lisa Schlein
Written By
Lisa Schlein
Europe

UN: Poland's New Judicial Law Undermines Independence of Judges

FILE - People take part in a street protest to show solidarity with judges facing increased political pressure from the country's right-wing government, in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 1, 2019.
Europe

Relations Between West, Russia Likely to Remain Antagonistic Next Year

From left, President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend an Armistice Day ceremony in Paris, France, Nov. 11, 2018.
USA

Trump Approves Russia-Europe Gas Pipeline Sanctions

FILE - The Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying vessel Audacia is pictured off Ruegen island, Germany, Nov. 7, 2018.
Europe

Notre Dame Cathedral to Miss First Christmas in Centuries

Members of the Notre Dame cathedral choir sing during a rehearsal at the Saint Sulpice church in Paris, Dec. 16, 2019.
Europe

UK Prosecutors to Charge US Diplomat's Wife Over Fatal Car Crash   

Floral tributes lay on the roadside near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, central England on October 10, 2019, at the spot…